The Mind-Blowing Amount Of Money Kirkland Products Make Every Year
If you walked onto "Shark Tank" today asking for investment into a single brand that sold canned food, clothing, alcohol, baby care products, pet care products, home decor products, personal grooming products, car accessories, and even car fuel, you'd almost definitely be laughed out of the room. Thankfully for Costco, the decision they made three decades ago is paying off big time.
Costco launched Kirkland Signature in 1995 to consolidate its private labels and reduce consumer confusion. Today, the brand is a money-generating machine that, according to The Wall Street Journal, made about $86 billion in the financial year 2023-24. For context, Costco reported a total revenue of $254 billion in the 52 weeks ending September 1, 2024. The figure is also a whopping $40 billion more than what Nike earned in the year leading up to May 2025. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble — which owns some of the world's most popular consumer brands – made $2 billion less than Kirkland Signature in the same period! It's a truly mind-blowing amount of money. The brand's earnings are trending upward, too; in early 2024, Fortune reported that Kirkland Signature had made roughly $56 billion in the financial year 2022-23.
Costco owns over 900 warehouses across 14 countries, and it has over 145 million members in 2025 — up from 81 million in 2015, according to Statista. Its annual membership renewal rate is almost 90% worldwide, per Supermarket News, which is also extremely healthy. However, there's more to Kirkland Signature's money-spinning capabilities than Costco's popularity. At the core of its success is a simple ethos.
Diverse product line, singular promise
Most big-box stores have their own private brands or sub-brands, under which they consolidate different product lines. Target, for example, has more than 40 private labels, while Walmart has over 300 private label brands selling more than 30,000 products. Costco took a very different approach, however, by using just one store brand to sell products of many different types.
While Kirkland Signature might seem like it has fingers in far too many pies at first glance, this couldn't be further from the truth. When Costco launched Kirkland Signature, its promise was simple: high-quality products at affordable prices. This was a significant breakaway from how store brands had otherwise been viewed — as low-cost, low-quality alternatives to private labels. Three decades later, it continues to deliver on this promise. "We don't just put our name on products that someone else makes," Claudine Adamo, Costco's chief of operations for merchandising, said in a 2024 interview with Fortune. "Any new item goes all the way to the CEO's office for sign-off."
Unsurprisingly, this promise of quality also extends to food. Olive oil, organic peanut butter, and maple syrup are among the most popular Kirkland Signature products in Costco's history, as are its frozen pizzas and rotisserie chicken. Bonus tip, in case you're thinking of buying the chicken: Use the rotisserie chicken bag to make a great chicken fried rice or onigiri!