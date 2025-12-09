The Mind-Blowing Amount Of Money Kirkland Products Make Every Year

If you walked onto "Shark Tank" today asking for investment into a single brand that sold canned food, clothing, alcohol, baby care products, pet care products, home decor products, personal grooming products, car accessories, and even car fuel, you'd almost definitely be laughed out of the room. Thankfully for Costco, the decision they made three decades ago is paying off big time.

Costco launched Kirkland Signature in 1995 to consolidate its private labels and reduce consumer confusion. Today, the brand is a money-generating machine that, according to The Wall Street Journal, made about $86 billion in the financial year 2023-24. For context, Costco reported a total revenue of $254 billion in the 52 weeks ending September 1, 2024. The figure is also a whopping $40 billion more than what Nike earned in the year leading up to May 2025. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble — which owns some of the world's most popular consumer brands – made $2 billion less than Kirkland Signature in the same period! It's a truly mind-blowing amount of money. The brand's earnings are trending upward, too; in early 2024, Fortune reported that Kirkland Signature had made roughly $56 billion in the financial year 2022-23.

Costco owns over 900 warehouses across 14 countries, and it has over 145 million members in 2025 — up from 81 million in 2015, according to Statista. Its annual membership renewal rate is almost 90% worldwide, per Supermarket News, which is also extremely healthy. However, there's more to Kirkland Signature's money-spinning capabilities than Costco's popularity. At the core of its success is a simple ethos.