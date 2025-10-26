The Unexpected Use For A Costco Rotisserie Chicken Bag You'll Actually Want To Try
Rotisserie chicken has been a grocery store staple for years now. When you're out shopping and buying things you shouldn't because you're hungry, the allure of an already cooked chicken is hard to resist. They're usually a great price, and you can eat dinner as soon as you get home, which is convenient. Selling them in bags is a relatively new innovation, however. Costco introduced the concept in 2024 after many other stores had already adopted the packaging, abandoning the plastic clamshells rotisserie chickens used to come in. The switch makes for less waste and lower costs. You can also use the bag to whip up some chicken onigiri or chicken fried rice.
Kirby IP shared this clever trick on Instagram. It's a smart way to avoid dirtying another dish while making use of the flavorful juices left behind from the chicken. It's the ultimate way to get your money's worth. You never want to store your rotisserie chicken in the bag it comes in because moisture builds up inside. In this case, though, that extra moisture actually helps if you use it right away.
It's simple, and you only need a few extra ingredients. Toss some diced green onions into the bag with the juices from the rotisserie chicken, as well as sesame seeds, soy sauce, and a bit of sesame oil. Then you can stir until it's thoroughly mixed and add in some rice. From there, all you need to do is chop up the rotisserie chicken and mix it in, all in the bag.
Making chicken fried rice or onigiri
Once your chicken and rice mixture is ready, you can make chicken fried rice, or if you have molds, some onigiri. If you are not familiar, onigiri is a kind of rice ball. They're flavorful and often filled with meat or other savory ingredients. That's a very basic description, of course. Usually, they are triangularly shaped rather than spherical, but you get the idea. Press some of the mixture into the molds, and you have a quick and delicious snack.
Alternatively, you can make a simple chicken fried rice with the mix from the rotisserie chicken bag. The rice and other ingredients should have soaked up the extra chicken juices to ensure you'll have a flavorful dish. Now you can transfer it to a pan and let the rice crisp up a bit, then add an egg or some veggies if you like extras in your fried rice. Things like peas, bean sprouts, and carrots would blend easily and not add much to the prep time.
It's also easy enough to shake up the seasoning. A little chili crisp or sriracha can add some spice. You can also try honey garlic for sweetness or teriyaki for extra umami, and you're good to go.
Rotisserie chicken bags exist as a way to cut waste and be more efficient. So why not use them to their fullest?