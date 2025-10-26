The Unexpected Use For A Costco Rotisserie Chicken Bag You'll Actually Want To Try

Rotisserie chicken has been a grocery store staple for years now. When you're out shopping and buying things you shouldn't because you're hungry, the allure of an already cooked chicken is hard to resist. They're usually a great price, and you can eat dinner as soon as you get home, which is convenient. Selling them in bags is a relatively new innovation, however. Costco introduced the concept in 2024 after many other stores had already adopted the packaging, abandoning the plastic clamshells rotisserie chickens used to come in. The switch makes for less waste and lower costs. You can also use the bag to whip up some chicken onigiri or chicken fried rice.

Kirby IP shared this clever trick on Instagram. It's a smart way to avoid dirtying another dish while making use of the flavorful juices left behind from the chicken. It's the ultimate way to get your money's worth. You never want to store your rotisserie chicken in the bag it comes in because moisture builds up inside. In this case, though, that extra moisture actually helps if you use it right away.

It's simple, and you only need a few extra ingredients. Toss some diced green onions into the bag with the juices from the rotisserie chicken, as well as sesame seeds, soy sauce, and a bit of sesame oil. Then you can stir until it's thoroughly mixed and add in some rice. From there, all you need to do is chop up the rotisserie chicken and mix it in, all in the bag.