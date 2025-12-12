The Store-Bought Holiday Creamer We'll Be Drinking Into The New Year

As the new year approaches, a cup of coffee isn't just a way to wake up but a warming, comforting treat to warm us on a brisk winter morning. And when it comes to coffee, there's nothing like a flavored creamer to put you in the holiday spirit. We sampled 9 store-bought holiday creamers to find the one you should be drinking into the new year, ranking each creamer according to how well the flavor in question shines through, as well as the consistency. To our surprise, the creamer we liked the most was a non-dairy Planet Oat gingerbread oat milk creamer.

Considering that a gingerbread creamer from yet another nondairy brand (made with coconut and almond milk) was our least favorite, we were surprised that Planet Oat's take made such a different impression. Oat milk is one of the best plant-based milk options for coffee, with an especially creamy consistency that felt silky and luxurious as we sipped it without coffee first. The warming spices and subtle sweetness of the gingerbread hit our taste buds immediately and were robust enough to stand up to the strong taste of our cup of joe.

Where other creamers were lost when stirred into coffee, Planet Oat held its ground, providing baking spice undertones to complement the many different tasting notes in our coffee. It wasn't overwhelming, either, and the creaminess of the oat helped tie the flavors together while also instilling a rich and velvety mouthfeel. This is one creamer you'll want to add to your grocery list before it's gone.