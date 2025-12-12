The Store-Bought Holiday Creamer We'll Be Drinking Into The New Year
As the new year approaches, a cup of coffee isn't just a way to wake up but a warming, comforting treat to warm us on a brisk winter morning. And when it comes to coffee, there's nothing like a flavored creamer to put you in the holiday spirit. We sampled 9 store-bought holiday creamers to find the one you should be drinking into the new year, ranking each creamer according to how well the flavor in question shines through, as well as the consistency. To our surprise, the creamer we liked the most was a non-dairy Planet Oat gingerbread oat milk creamer.
Considering that a gingerbread creamer from yet another nondairy brand (made with coconut and almond milk) was our least favorite, we were surprised that Planet Oat's take made such a different impression. Oat milk is one of the best plant-based milk options for coffee, with an especially creamy consistency that felt silky and luxurious as we sipped it without coffee first. The warming spices and subtle sweetness of the gingerbread hit our taste buds immediately and were robust enough to stand up to the strong taste of our cup of joe.
Where other creamers were lost when stirred into coffee, Planet Oat held its ground, providing baking spice undertones to complement the many different tasting notes in our coffee. It wasn't overwhelming, either, and the creaminess of the oat helped tie the flavors together while also instilling a rich and velvety mouthfeel. This is one creamer you'll want to add to your grocery list before it's gone.
More glowing reviews for Planet Oat gingerbread creamer
While grocery stores like Trader Joe's have impressive winter lineups with Christmas coffee creamers, the great thing about Planet Oat is that you can find it at a wide range of grocery stores. To that effect, we found a wealth of glowing reviews from Walmart customers, praising the taste of Planet Oat's gingerbread creamer. One review states, "I am in love with this new seasonal flavor. It transforms my cup of coffee by turning it into a joyous nostalgic moment." Many reviews also raved about how well balanced the gingerbread flavor is thanks to a moderate dash of sweetness. Another 5-star review comments, "it's a strong flavor that'll shine without being overpowering in an unpleasant way. It also smells lovely from my mug sitting next to me." Customers were impressed with the consistency, proclaiming, "oat cream is thicker and creamier than you would expect from a non-dairy creamer."
While the creamer alone will bring Christmas to your coffee cup, you can use Planet Oat gingerbread creamer in more elaborate coffee drinks or non-coffee drinks, too. For example, you can add a splash of oat creamer to your next cup of hot chocolate which almost gives Mexican hot chocolate vibes. If you're a fan of cold brew, you can bring the holiday spirit to your next iced coffee drink. Whip gingerbread coffee creamer with a frother to make gingerbread cold foam to top a vanilla latte or a homemade mocha.