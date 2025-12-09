The Simple Ingredient That Makes Tuna Salad Taste Extra Bright

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're making a dish for a potluck, preparing a hearty lunch, or looking for a quick and easy snack, popping open a can and preparing a tuna salad is almost always a good idea. It can be as simple or extravagant as you want it, depending on which ingredients you choose to use. If you're bored with the basics, lemon pepper seasoning is an essential ingredient to add for a much better tuna salad.

With a winning combination of citrus and spice, lemon pepper seasoning provides the perfect addition to your tuna salad. If you'd rather skip sourcing a store-bought brand, it's also especially easy to make your own version of the three-ingredient kitchen staple. A mix of lemon zest, cracked pepper, and salt is really all you need.

One of the biggest mistakes you'll regret making with your tuna salad is not adding an acid. Though most people use a squirt of lemon juice or even a splash of vinegar to brighten up their tuna salads, lemon pepper seasoning bypasses the need for either, providing the right amount of acidity from the lemon ingredient. It's easy to mix about 1.5 to 2 teaspoons of the seasoning per one 14-ounce can of tuna, along with any other seasonings and additions of mayonnaise or Greek yogurt for a full-bodied and delightful dish.