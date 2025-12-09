The Simple Ingredient That Makes Tuna Salad Taste Extra Bright
Whether you're making a dish for a potluck, preparing a hearty lunch, or looking for a quick and easy snack, popping open a can and preparing a tuna salad is almost always a good idea. It can be as simple or extravagant as you want it, depending on which ingredients you choose to use. If you're bored with the basics, lemon pepper seasoning is an essential ingredient to add for a much better tuna salad.
With a winning combination of citrus and spice, lemon pepper seasoning provides the perfect addition to your tuna salad. If you'd rather skip sourcing a store-bought brand, it's also especially easy to make your own version of the three-ingredient kitchen staple. A mix of lemon zest, cracked pepper, and salt is really all you need.
One of the biggest mistakes you'll regret making with your tuna salad is not adding an acid. Though most people use a squirt of lemon juice or even a splash of vinegar to brighten up their tuna salads, lemon pepper seasoning bypasses the need for either, providing the right amount of acidity from the lemon ingredient. It's easy to mix about 1.5 to 2 teaspoons of the seasoning per one 14-ounce can of tuna, along with any other seasonings and additions of mayonnaise or Greek yogurt for a full-bodied and delightful dish.
Sprucing up your tuna salad with lemon pepper seasoning
Lemon pepper is a fairly common pantry staple that can be found or quickly made in a pinch. It's a good idea to taste your seasoning before adding it to your salad, and go slowly with this ingredient. Though it's a simple seasoning, it can certainly pack a punch. Taste as you go and add more only if necessary. Also consider the other ingredients in your favorite tuna salad recipe and how they will play with the addition of lemon pepper seasoning.
A tart Greek yogurt, for example, provides a great counter to the umami and salty flavors of a drained can of tuna and will pair well with a portion of lemon pepper seasoning. Because the yogurt itself is already somewhat sour in flavor, you shouldn't need to add too much lemon pepper seasoning for the right balance of tastes. You can also always add a pinch of regular cracked pepper or a sprinkle of salt if needed.
You can serve your lemon pepper-seasoned tuna salad as you would with any other tuna salad recipe, spread on bread, crackers, in a wrap, and more. If you really want to play off the star ingredients, try using a toasted herby focaccia bread to make a tuna salad sandwich. If presenting it on a buffet table, adding a few thinly sliced lemon rounds on top will make it look even more pleasing.