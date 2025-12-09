The Sauce Brand Costco Shoppers Won't Waste Their Money On

One mildly annoying thing about shopping at Costco is that you might fall in love with a product only to have it quietly discontinued, or undergo a major change in quality. One example? B***hin' Sauce. Costco shoppers and fans of the brand have noticed a significant decline in taste and quality in recent years.In an r/Costco post, one member asked for input on Costco food items that aren't the bargain you might think. Members were quick to suggest B***hin' Sauce, with one person saying it "has gotten so watery." Meanwhile, shopper said, "I got the big container of that once and...it's just runny puréed nuts." and another agreed, saying, "It used to be good, but has just gotten so crappy."

In a different post on r/Costco, a member asks, "Is it my taste buds? Or has BITCHEN' SAUCE [sic] changed?" One person responded, "They changed almond oil to sunflower oil bc [because] cheaper." Someone else suggested, "Given that ... almond trees require a tremendous amount of water to produce, and that CA [California] is facing a drought of epic proportions, it makes sense to use substitutes for them [almonds] whenever you can." The water content of each almond crop used to make the sauce could also account for variations in consistency between batches. Crops with a higher water content may turn out more watery, as the sauce is made with whole almonds and doesn't contain fillers.

B***hin' Sauce addressed the sauce's consistency on its website, saying "Some people notice that our sauce has a thinner consistency than other dips. We designed it that way so it can be more than just a dip. Its smooth texture makes it a perfect drizzle, spread, or marinade for your meals." Still, that hasn't stopped fans from comparing it to competitors — specifically JeeSauce.