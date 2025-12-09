The Sauce Brand Costco Shoppers Won't Waste Their Money On
One mildly annoying thing about shopping at Costco is that you might fall in love with a product only to have it quietly discontinued, or undergo a major change in quality. One example? B***hin' Sauce. Costco shoppers and fans of the brand have noticed a significant decline in taste and quality in recent years.In an r/Costco post, one member asked for input on Costco food items that aren't the bargain you might think. Members were quick to suggest B***hin' Sauce, with one person saying it "has gotten so watery." Meanwhile, shopper said, "I got the big container of that once and...it's just runny puréed nuts." and another agreed, saying, "It used to be good, but has just gotten so crappy."
In a different post on r/Costco, a member asks, "Is it my taste buds? Or has BITCHEN' SAUCE [sic] changed?" One person responded, "They changed almond oil to sunflower oil bc [because] cheaper." Someone else suggested, "Given that ... almond trees require a tremendous amount of water to produce, and that CA [California] is facing a drought of epic proportions, it makes sense to use substitutes for them [almonds] whenever you can." The water content of each almond crop used to make the sauce could also account for variations in consistency between batches. Crops with a higher water content may turn out more watery, as the sauce is made with whole almonds and doesn't contain fillers.
B***hin' Sauce addressed the sauce's consistency on its website, saying "Some people notice that our sauce has a thinner consistency than other dips. We designed it that way so it can be more than just a dip. Its smooth texture makes it a perfect drizzle, spread, or marinade for your meals." Still, that hasn't stopped fans from comparing it to competitors — specifically JeeSauce.
How family conflict resulted in a product some shoppers find superior
B***hin' Sauce, founded by Starr Edwards, was originally a family-run business. The vegan sauce was first introduced in San Diego, California farmer's markets in 2010, and it quickly gained a cult-like following — becoming a $2 million dollar business within five years. Her two brothers, husband, and other family members were both employees of the company, yet family conflict broke the business apart from the inside out. In 2015, Edwards took full ownership of B***hin' Sauce, parting ways with her brothers Ryan and Porter Smith. The two went on to start their own business, Good Lovin' Foods, and introduced JeeSauce as a direct competitor to the Original B***hin' Sauce. B***hin' Sauce continued to grow, adding a variety of new flavors to its sauce lineup and getting released in select Costco warehouses throughout the U.S., where it became a fan-favorite Costco find.
However, perhaps due to variations in almond crops throughout the years, Costco fans aren't happy with the decline in texture, taste, and quality of B***hin' Sauce. Some even say that they now prefer JeeSauce. One reviewer on the brand's website says JeeSauce's products are "Our absolute favorite! We were formerly a fan of the original B***hin' product, but this is soooo much better!" In an r/Costco post, a commenter said that JeeSauce "is thick like B***hin used to be," with another responding "The Jee sauce is so good." In an r/vegan post titled "B***hin Sauce vs. Jee Sauce," a commenter said, "the sauces taste great. literally just like b***hin” sauce but thicker." Another agreed, saying "Jee Sauce is creamy and delicious. B***hin Sauce is watery but tasty." One person stated, "Jee Sauce is superior. SO many more flavors, thicker." The only catch is that Jee Sauce isn't sold at Costco.