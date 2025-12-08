Our Least-Favorite Store-Bought Holiday Creamer Won't Put You In The Holiday Spirit

The holiday season is filled with many delectable flavors, including the likes of eggnog, pumpkin spice, and peppermint. But, not only can you eat these holiday desserts — you can also drink them in the form of coffee creamers. Forget basic hazelnut and vanilla coffee creamers; the holidays are the perfect time to explore tasty seasonal offerings. Some, however, are better than others.

Our taste tester sampled an array of store-bought holiday coffee creamers and flavors, spanning from beloved peppermint mocha to frosted sugar cookie. While some of these creamers boasted excellent, bold, and seasonally appropriate, one coffee creamer flavor in particular sank to the bottom of our taster's list: The Nutpods Gingerbread Latte creamer.

This non-dairy offering — made from coconut milk and almond milk — is the coffee creamer equivalent of coal in your stocking. While our taster expected bold gingerbread flavors, they were left feeling underwhelmed and unimpressed. There was very little warming spice flavor to distinguish it as distinctively gingerbready rather than generically sweet.