Our Least-Favorite Store-Bought Holiday Creamer Won't Put You In The Holiday Spirit
The holiday season is filled with many delectable flavors, including the likes of eggnog, pumpkin spice, and peppermint. But, not only can you eat these holiday desserts — you can also drink them in the form of coffee creamers. Forget basic hazelnut and vanilla coffee creamers; the holidays are the perfect time to explore tasty seasonal offerings. Some, however, are better than others.
Our taste tester sampled an array of store-bought holiday coffee creamers and flavors, spanning from beloved peppermint mocha to frosted sugar cookie. While some of these creamers boasted excellent, bold, and seasonally appropriate, one coffee creamer flavor in particular sank to the bottom of our taster's list: The Nutpods Gingerbread Latte creamer.
This non-dairy offering — made from coconut milk and almond milk — is the coffee creamer equivalent of coal in your stocking. While our taster expected bold gingerbread flavors, they were left feeling underwhelmed and unimpressed. There was very little warming spice flavor to distinguish it as distinctively gingerbready rather than generically sweet.
No holiday cheer to report here
Our taster wasn't the only one who didn't think this Gingerbread Latte creamer was punchy enough to warrant buying. Some customers think this creamer was too sweet and the gingerbread flavor too subtle. One reviewer wrote, "I didn't love this one. I didn't realize it was sweetened, which was my fault, but found it way too sweet. The sweet overpowered the gingerbread flavor for me." However, other folks report stocking up on cases of it because they like it so much.
The social media feedback appears to be just as split across other channels as well. TikTok reviewers who report being fans of Nutpods are also smitten with this Gingerbread Latte offering, reporting that it offers a balanced sweetness and spicy flavor. So, it may just come down to your sipping and taste preferences. As it turns out, the Gingerbread Latte isn't the only Nutpods flavor that people have varying opinions about.
Nutpods' autumnal pumpkin spice selection was ranked the absolute worst in our taste tester's sampling of grocery-store pumpkin spice creamers for similar reasons; it just didn't have enough punchy flavor, and the coconut milk-infused base conflicted with the spices. However, other folks really liked this flavor, reporting that it was very pumpkin-y and seasonally appropriate.