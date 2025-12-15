The Longtime Tradition Of The Candy Desk In The U.S. Senate

We all like to enjoy a sweet treat every so often, especially during a particularly long afternoon at work. And as it turns out, even the country's top officials can succumb to the same cravings. So much so that the floor of the U.S. Senate is constantly stocked with a not-so-secret candy desk.

The Senate's designated candy desk has been in operation since 1965, and politicians have been fighting to gain control of the special stash since. That's right, there's actually a senator in charge of the desk, and they're assigned the position every two years. More than 19 senators have served as the keepers of the candy desk to date, and while they're in charge, it's their full responsibility to ensure the desk is stocked with everyone's favorite sweet treats.

Interestingly, the desk is always located on the Republican side of the chamber, though it remains a bipartisan gathering space. More specifically, it has to be located on the aisle of the last row, near the room's busy Eastern entrance. This is a strategic move — it ensures that everyone knows where the candy is, and that it's easily accessible to those who need a sugar rush during busy times. The location also comes down to tradition, just like the bean soup that was served to the Senate for years.