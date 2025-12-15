The Longtime Tradition Of The Candy Desk In The U.S. Senate
We all like to enjoy a sweet treat every so often, especially during a particularly long afternoon at work. And as it turns out, even the country's top officials can succumb to the same cravings. So much so that the floor of the U.S. Senate is constantly stocked with a not-so-secret candy desk.
The Senate's designated candy desk has been in operation since 1965, and politicians have been fighting to gain control of the special stash since. That's right, there's actually a senator in charge of the desk, and they're assigned the position every two years. More than 19 senators have served as the keepers of the candy desk to date, and while they're in charge, it's their full responsibility to ensure the desk is stocked with everyone's favorite sweet treats.
Interestingly, the desk is always located on the Republican side of the chamber, though it remains a bipartisan gathering space. More specifically, it has to be located on the aisle of the last row, near the room's busy Eastern entrance. This is a strategic move — it ensures that everyone knows where the candy is, and that it's easily accessible to those who need a sugar rush during busy times. The location also comes down to tradition, just like the bean soup that was served to the Senate for years.
What's in the Senate's candy desk
The tradition can be traced all the way back to Senator George Murphy, who served as a representative for California from 1965 to 1971. Murphy, who had undergone vocal cord surgery, was known for keeping lozenges in his desk to soothe his throat, which he would share with anyone who passed through the nearby doors. The custom was kept up in Murphy's honor, and it eventually became a recorded position.
In the early days, hard candies and chocolates were typically shared, but the stash has evolved over time. Nowadays, senators like to highlight regional American candies and candy stores from their states, especially because they can receive gifts from local manufacturers. But everything has made its way onto the floor. The late John McCain was known for dishing out cough drops and mints during his time as candy keeper, while Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania was sent around 400 pounds of Hershey's candy per year while he was at the desk.
Mark Kirk liked to share Illinois treasures such as Mars and Snickers, and Todd Young offered everything from Buckeyes to Red Hots until his tenure ended in 2025. The desk is currently operated by Senator Mullin of Oklahoma, whose state specialties include Sour Patch Kids and Nerds. The role remains an important one, but there are some senators who keep their own personal stashes hidden, too. Whose is best is just another matter of debate on the floor.