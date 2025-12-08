This Bologna Brand Was Easily The Worst One We Tried

My bologna has a first name, and it's not D-I-E-T-Z. Its last name isn't W-A-T-S-O-N, either. For many of us, bologna has a wonderful, child-like charm to it. It elicits memories of the school cafeteria, where a bologna sandwich was paired with a cardboard milk carton or, better yet, slow Sunday mornings when your mom would fry up the sliced sausage to serve at the breakfast table. It's one of those foods that reminds us of simpler times, but if you're on the hunt for a succulent slice of nostalgia, there's one bologna brand you should avoid: Dietz & Watson.

In a recent Tasting Table taste test, we ranked the Dietz & Watson bologna as the worst option out of nine different store-bought picks. It was a certified flop. Reviewer Robin Miller noted that the flavor "wasn't that of treasured bologna." Good bologna is often sliced at about ¼ inch thick and comes with a mild smokiness, but the Dietz & Watson slices didn't meet these criteria. The problems revolved around its thin texture, strange flecks around the edges, and an unpleasant aftertaste, which Miller attributed to the mustard and onion powder add-ins.

Overall, the consensus was that if you're looking for something different and more artisanal, Dietz & Watson may be for you. But if you're hoping for a classic bologna experience, it's best to skip the brand in favor of something else — perhaps a brand like Oscar Meyer, Empire, or Whole Foods 365 beef bologna, which fared much better in the taste test.