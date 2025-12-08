Guy Fieri's Triple D Trip To Bunk Sandwiches Still Has Portland Talking

Over years of filming "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Guy Fieri has amassed a few favorite spots along the way — like Bar-B-Q King in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Momocho in Cleveland, Ohio (which he's visited on the show a whopping four times). When he's swinging through the Northwest, Fieri makes a point to hit one Portland sandwich shop known for fully-loaded, made-from-scratch sammies with major attention to craft, detail, and creativity. A longtime favorite, Fieri helped put Bunk Sandwiches on the map back in 2009, and, by extension, the Portland food scene at large.

In an episode of his hit Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" (Season 7, Episode 1), Fieri pays a visit to Bunk Sandwiches, located at 1028 SE Water Avenue in Portland, Oregon. During the episode, Fieri digs into an elaborate sandwich loaded with salt cod, sliced and fried chorizo, herbed mashed potato puree, and marinated olives, inspired by Spanish tapas. Chowing down, Fieri notes that the dimensional sando just "continues to open up" as he chews. "There's so many components to it. If you're going to have a gourmet sandwich — I don't even want to call it 'gourmet;' I want to call it 'funkalicious' — Get the funk at Bunk." It's especially high praise considering that, if Fieri doesn't like a meal he eats, the footage of him eating it doesn't go on the show. Fieri calls Bunk "A righteous handmade sandwich joint," raving, "When I come back to Portland, I'm comin' to Bunk."