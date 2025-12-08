If Your Homemade Tomato Soup Turned Out Too Chunky, Here's Where It Probably Went Wrong

A bright and beautiful bowl of homemade tomato soup delivers comfort in every spoonful. There are plenty of ways to make a basic recipe your own, whether it's by adding ingredients to boost the protein or fiber content or a clever choice of toppings to provide some extra crunch, creaminess, or flavor. Of course, there are also plenty of mistakes everyone makes with tomato soup that can seriously disrupt the smooth mouthfeel with an unwelcome chunky consistency.

The major mistake that ruins tomato soup every time is undercooking your tomatoes. While chunky style is good for some soups, tomato soup calls for a certain level of smoothness that you can only get by properly blending your ingredients together. With tomatoes being the star ingredient of your soup, having an undercooked base is not a good look or taste.

There are several options to keep this from happening. For one, canned tomatoes are an excellent choice to use in lieu of fresh because they already come cooked in the can. This will provide the optimal texture. If you do insist on using fresh tomatoes, roasting them first can also be a big help to avoid a chunky mess.