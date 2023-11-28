The Major Cooking Mistake That Ruins Tomato Soup Every Time

Roasting your tomatoes only takes about 30 minutes and at the end of that half hour you have these beautiful charred tomatoes on the outside and their sweet juices concentrated and delicious ready to impart that loveliness to your soup. You will know they are done when the skins slip right off these beautiful fruits and they look soft, shiny, and jammy.

What are the best tomatoes to use for roasting? You can put any number of different varieties of tomatoes on a baking sheet and roast them. Plum, Roma, Campari, and cherry all work well for tomato soup; however, if you like fewer seeds, use a Roma. They are meatier tomatoes and tend to have a mild but sweet flavor that is perfect in a soup or sauce.

In addition to softening your tomatoes, roasting also helps you build the flavor of your tomato soup. Throw some garlic cloves onto your sheet pan, sprinkle your tomatoes with a little salt, and add some thyme, basil, oregano, or whatever herbs and spices you like to use to make your tomato soup. As the tomatoes roast, they will be infused with all of the wonderful flavors and aromas of these ingredients as well.