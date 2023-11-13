13 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Tomato Soup

Tomato soup, a classic comfort dish, seems deceptively simple to prepare, yet many fall prey to common mistakes that can turn this culinary delight into a disappointing experience. Among the most prevalent errors are the choice of ingredients or cookware, or the skipping or misuse of certain techniques. Another stumbling block is the disregard for proper seasoning, whether it be the addition of aromatic herbs or the simple processing of including salt and pepper. A lack of seasoning is the quickest route to a lack of flavor.

Navigating these and other pitfalls is crucial to achieving the perfect bowl of soup. It's one thing to know how to follow a good, basic recipe, incorporating our favorite tips for homemade tomato soup. It's quite another to know what to avoid like the plague — steps taken or avoided that could torpedo your dinner. This is especially true if you're looking to elevate your soup or experiment with new ingredients. Before you go there, it's best to get a handle on what could go wrong. Here's what we think you should focus on.