Greek Cabbage Salad Is A Crunchy Addition To Dinner And Only Takes 10 Minutes To Make
Cabbage salads arrive at the dining table unassuming, just a pile of crunchy ribbons coated in a dressing. And yet without them, the meal won't be the same. Their freshness is the palate relief you need in between heaps of hearty, braised dishes, a comforting brightness that brings balance to an otherwise heavy meal. Oftentimes, we default to a few familiar recipes. Coleslaw today, a German krausalat tomorrow, and perhaps an Asian-style twist with sesame dressing for a change every now and then. It might be time to add one more dish to the rotation, and there's no better choice than lahano salata (Greek cabbage salad).
Within lahano salata are some of Greek cuisine's signature ingredients. Expect plenty of olives scattered in between ribbons of cabbage and carrots, with fresh dill and parsley occasionally popping up. Some recipes even include celery, fennel, bell peppers, and cucumbers for crunchy bites, and feta cheese to contrast them with its melty crumbles. Preparation is kept to a minimum; these ingredients ensure you won't spend any more than 10 minutes making this salad.
The dressing is where it gets interesting. Instead of mayonnaise, it's olive oil that sets the tone for a light, nutty dish as it's joined by lemon juice, wine vinegar, salt, pepper, and a pinch of zest. The Mediterranean flair takes this winter salad on an entirely different route, highlighting the veggie with complementary flavors instead of masking it with a heavy creaminess.
A cabbage salad that works for everything
Lahano salata is just as versatile and adaptable as any other international dishes that make cabbage the star. Without a doubt, you'll find it to be an amazing companion to Greek main courses. Just picture it side by side with a hearty pan of moussaka or Greek pastitsio, enjoyed between cheese-loaded bites. Obviously, we can't forget about grilled meat, either. With gyro, you can scoop spoonfuls directly over the meat as a topping when you stuff everything inside the pita bread. Or eat it with souvlaki (Greek skewered meat) and keftedes (Greek meatballs), so that the fresh veggies perfectly contrast the smoky, savory meat. A Greek-style roasted branzino dish is another excellent match as it also uses many similar ingredients and embodies the same flavorful lightness.
Still, this dish is not confined merely to Greek cuisine. Anything you typically pair with coleslaw and other cabbage salads, consider experimenting with this salad swap. Or use it as a gateway to incorporate more Greek foods in your home-cooked meals. A piece of deep-fried pork cutlet, for example, can only get better with lahano salata on the side, and garnished with a drizzle of Greek yogurt. At barbecues and cookouts, it's just the side dish to alleviate the onslaught of savory, smoky flavors. Or simply enjoy it on its own as a starter or light lunch. Toasted bread to accompany it is a foolproof choice, but you'd probably love Greek-style pita bread way more.