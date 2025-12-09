Greek Cabbage Salad Is A Crunchy Addition To Dinner And Only Takes 10 Minutes To Make

Cabbage salads arrive at the dining table unassuming, just a pile of crunchy ribbons coated in a dressing. And yet without them, the meal won't be the same. Their freshness is the palate relief you need in between heaps of hearty, braised dishes, a comforting brightness that brings balance to an otherwise heavy meal. Oftentimes, we default to a few familiar recipes. Coleslaw today, a German krausalat tomorrow, and perhaps an Asian-style twist with sesame dressing for a change every now and then. It might be time to add one more dish to the rotation, and there's no better choice than lahano salata (Greek cabbage salad).

Within lahano salata are some of Greek cuisine's signature ingredients. Expect plenty of olives scattered in between ribbons of cabbage and carrots, with fresh dill and parsley occasionally popping up. Some recipes even include celery, fennel, bell peppers, and cucumbers for crunchy bites, and feta cheese to contrast them with its melty crumbles. Preparation is kept to a minimum; these ingredients ensure you won't spend any more than 10 minutes making this salad.

The dressing is where it gets interesting. Instead of mayonnaise, it's olive oil that sets the tone for a light, nutty dish as it's joined by lemon juice, wine vinegar, salt, pepper, and a pinch of zest. The Mediterranean flair takes this winter salad on an entirely different route, highlighting the veggie with complementary flavors instead of masking it with a heavy creaminess.