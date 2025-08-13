17 International Dishes That Make Cabbage The Star

Do you find it hard to get excited about cabbage? You're not alone. Per YouGov, while plenty of Americans love the vegetable, around 12% of U.S. adults either hate or dislike cabbage, while around 21% of people feel totally neutral about it.

But there are many reasons to get on board with cabbage. One of the biggest is just how incredibly healthy it is. It's packed with many important nutrients, including fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate, for example. Another reason to love this leafy green is its sheer versatility. It can be fried, stewed, braised, and eaten raw, and as long as it's prepared well and combined with the right ingredients, it tastes spot on every time.

If you need some cabbage-related inspiration, you've come to the right place. Each of these dishes from around the world make cabbage the star of the show. From Chinese stir-fried cabbage to bubble and squeak to the many different styles of European cabbage roll, we've got you covered.