Colcannon Is The Traditional St. Patrick's Day Dish That Combines 2 Classic Sides

If you're looking for an authentic dish to honor Ireland this St. Patrick's Day, colcannon is a historic, symbolic, and delicious dish that combines two staples of Irish cuisine: potatoes and cabbage. Essentially mashed potatoes mixed with cooked cabbage, colcannon has been a classic side dish since the 18th century.

While potatoes may have originated in the Americas, Ireland's cold, wet climate and rich green soils offered the perfect conditions for growing them. Both cabbage and potatoes are essential Irish crops, hearty winter vegetables, and key ingredients in iconic dishes like coddle and boiled bacon and cabbage. Colcannon is a combination of Gaelic words meaning "white-headed cabbage," referring to the original green cabbage mixed into the white mash. The first mention of the dish dates back to the 1700s and has since inspired beloved fortune-telling traditions and children's songs.

As potatoes and cabbage were both harvested in the fall, colcannon was originally a Halloween or Samhain staple. As lore has it, cooks would hide trinkets inside the mashed dish, each signifying different fates. Whichever trinket you fished out of your serving of colcannon would be a veritable fortune telling of the wealth, poverty, love, or hate to come. Today, colcannon is a year-round staple that represents the heart and soul of Irish cuisine, the primary source of their agricultural economy, and, to that extent, the turbulent and triumphant history of the Irish people.