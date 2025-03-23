Our Greek Pastichio Recipe Puts Lasagna To Shame

We've all heard of lasagna, perhaps the most classic of all Italian pasta dishes. With its seemingly endless layers of pasta, meat, and creamy béchamel, it's a staple on the menu of any Italian restaurant. However, you might not have come across lasagna's Greek cousin, so let us introduce you. Pastichio is the Greek answer to lasagna, a popular dish that can be dated back to the 1920s in the form that we currently know it, thanks to famed Greek chef Nikolaos Tselementes.

This ultra comforting Greek pastichio recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye may take a while to assemble but — much like lasagna — is well worth the effort. Hearty and filling, this dish comprises three main layers. The base is made using bucatini pasta, a special kind of spaghetti that has a hole through the center that makes it hollow. On top of this is the meat layer, a rich ground beef ragù that is flavored with red wine and Mediterranean herbs and spices. The meat layer is smothered with a classic béchamel sauce and then topped with a mixture of Parmesan and feta for a delicious cheesy finish. A perfect dinner option for pasta lovers, this pastichio recipe is a real crowd pleaser and a great alternative to its Italian counterpart.