Our Greek Pastichio Recipe Puts Lasagna To Shame
We've all heard of lasagna, perhaps the most classic of all Italian pasta dishes. With its seemingly endless layers of pasta, meat, and creamy béchamel, it's a staple on the menu of any Italian restaurant. However, you might not have come across lasagna's Greek cousin, so let us introduce you. Pastichio is the Greek answer to lasagna, a popular dish that can be dated back to the 1920s in the form that we currently know it, thanks to famed Greek chef Nikolaos Tselementes.
This ultra comforting Greek pastichio recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye may take a while to assemble but — much like lasagna — is well worth the effort. Hearty and filling, this dish comprises three main layers. The base is made using bucatini pasta, a special kind of spaghetti that has a hole through the center that makes it hollow. On top of this is the meat layer, a rich ground beef ragù that is flavored with red wine and Mediterranean herbs and spices. The meat layer is smothered with a classic béchamel sauce and then topped with a mixture of Parmesan and feta for a delicious cheesy finish. A perfect dinner option for pasta lovers, this pastichio recipe is a real crowd pleaser and a great alternative to its Italian counterpart.
Gather the ingredients for this ultra comforting Greek pastichio recipe
To begin this ultra comforting Greek pastichio recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients.
Ultra Comforting Greek Pastichio Recipe
Greek pastichio is an even more delicious counterpart to Italian lasagna. It features three distinct layers: bucatini pasta, meat raugù, and creamy béchamel.
- For the meat layer
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 ½ pounds ground beef
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch of ground nutmeg
- Pinch of ground cloves
- 1 bay leaf
- ¾ cup red wine
- 1 (14-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon tomato puree
- ½ cup beef stock
- For the pasta
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 14 ounces bucatini pasta
- 1 large egg, room temperature, whisked
- ½ cup grated Parmesan
- For the béchamel sauce
- 5 ounces butter
- 5 ounces all-purpose flour
- 2 ½ pints whole milk
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- For garnish
- ¾ cup crumbled feta
- ½ cup grated Parmesan
- Heat the olive oil in a large, deep pan to a medium temperature.
- Saute the onion and garlic for 5 to 6 minutes, until softened.
- Add the ground beef, season well with salt and pepper, and brown.
- Add the oregano, cinnamon, ground nutmeg and ground cloves to the pan.
- Add the red wine, tinned tomatoes, tomato puree, bay leaf, and beef stock.
- Stir well, season with salt and pepper, and then leave to simmer for 40 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Generously butter a baking dish.
- Bring a large pan of salted water to a boil.
- Cook the bucatini until al dente, a few minutes less than what the package instructions call for.
- Drain the bucatini.
- Mix an egg and grated Parmesan into the pasta.
- Lay the pasta out at the bottom of the prepared, buttered baking dish, and set aside.
- For the béchamel sauce, add the butter to a large saucepan over a medium heat.
- Once the butter has melted, whisk in the flour.
- Add the milk in increments, whisking continuously, until it has all been incorporated.
- Once the sauce has thickened, add a generous pinch of nutmeg.
- Remove the béchamel from the heat and quickly whisk in the 2 eggs.
- Remove the meat sauce from the heat and discard the bay leaf.
- To assemble the pastichio, layer the meat sauce over the pasta in the baking dish.
- Pour the béchamel sauce over the meat layer, spreading it out so that it touches the edges of the baking dish.
- Top the béchamel with the crumbled feta and the remaining Parmesan.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, until the top is golden.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|892
|Total Fat
|50.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|24.8 g
|Trans Fat
|1.0 g
|Cholesterol
|212.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|65.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|11.6 g
|Sodium
|1,133.6 mg
|Protein
|40.1 g
What is the difference between Greek pastichio and Italian lasagna?
Most home cooks can probably cook up a classic lasagna while wearing a blindfold, and even kitchen novices know what to expect when it comes to the popular Italian dish: sheets of pasta interspersed with a rich beef ragù and a creamy béchamel sauce with a cheesy topping. It's a thing of beauty. So, what is the difference between lasagna and a pastichio? Both are layered pasta dishes that involve beef ragù and béchamel. However, there are plenty of differences between the two dishes.
While lasagna uses flat sheets of pasta, pastichio uses a specific kind of pasta that is long and hollow, known as Greek bucatini. This is often par boiled and then mixed with eggs and cheese before being laid out to form the base of the dish. While lasagna repeats its layers, a pastichio has one thick layer for each element — first the pasta, then the meat, and finally the béchamel.
These aren't the only differences, though. There are far more Mediterranean spices in a pastichio. For example, the beef ragù is cooked with spices often found in Greek cooking, such as cinnamon and cloves, both of which wouldn't be found in a lasagna. Also, the cheeses included in the dish are usually of Greek origin — feta and also kefalotyri. These differences may seem small, but they go a long way in making lasagna and pastichio distinct and delicious dishes.
What can I serve with this Greek pastichio recipe?
This Greek pastichio recipe is a whole meal unto itself and will leave you feeling full and satisfied. However, if you want to add some side dishes to complement the flavors of the pastichio and indulge in Greek cuisine, there are plenty of great options for you. A simple, horiatiki-style Greek salad will make a great accompaniment, adding zesty freshness and cutting through the richness of the pastichio. A simple side salad of green leaves will also work well for this purpose, adding color and lightness to the meal.
Another simple addition that you can consider is serving up the pastichio with slices of crusty bread. Or, if you want to keep it Greek, mop up the delicious sauce with some toasted pita bread or flatbread. Lemon roasted potatoes are a classic Greek side dish, or you could opt for some simple steamed or roasted veggies for added nutrients and color. If you really want to splash out and make an impression, why not cook up your own stuffed grape leaves with this recipe from Rye?