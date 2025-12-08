Sonic's Worst Breakfast Item Tastes Like A Whole Lot Of Nothing
With a tasty menu people are often willing to queue up for, it stands to reason Sonic would have all its meal bases covered and offer just as good a breakfast menu as its lunch and dinner menu, right? Considering what a widespread favorite the chain is, we decided to investigate, by ranking 12 Sonic breakfast items worst to best. And frankly, we were extra disappointed by the item that ranked dead last, as it's what many of us rely on more than anything else to jump-start the day. We're talking, of course, about coffee.
Sonic's basic hot coffee also performed poorly on our ranking of fast food coffees, with only Taco Bell and Subway tasting worse. At Sonic, the standard black coffee is so weak it tastes like you're drinking hot water out of a cup that had coffee in it before and wasn't washed. It's all weak until the aftertaste, which is bitter, and not in the pleasantly balanced way a nice roasty, full-bodied cup of joe should be. Sonic sources its coffee from Green Mountain Coffee, a reputable and reliable brand, so it's unclear what's happening to the java at the fast-food chain's locations. And while Sonic is known for its fun drink customization options, all you can do with this bland coffee is add vanilla flavor, or of course cream and sugar.
What people say about Sonic's coffee
Apparently, one of Sonic's problems with coffee is inconsistency, and this counts for the chain's iced version, too. "I get it five times a week before work and it is wildly different every time," says one Reddit user on a thread about Sonic coffee. "Sometimes it is creamy and delicious and other times it is watery undrinkable garbage." Another commenter agrees, saying, it's "hardly coffee at all...people may be inconsistent with the measurements, making it bad at times."
The thing about inconsistency is, though, that you could also sometimes get a decent coffee from Sonic if it's your lucky day. An Eat This! ranking found Sonic's hot black coffee to be the best among other fast food javas — though this just drew more bafflement from Redditors, with one commenter who seems to have worked at Sonic saying, "bruh our coffee sucks."
Sonic does have some morning winners, though. The one Sonic breakfast item worth ordering is the SuperSonic breakfast burrito with its sausage, eggs, cheese, tater tots, and jalapeños. So should you find yourself at the chain in the morning and need a coffee, skip the dull hot version and treat yourself to a more jazzed-up, flavor-forward option like bourbon caramel iced coffee.