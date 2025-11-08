The One Sonic Breakfast Item Worth Ordering Every Single Time

While famous fast food chains may have started as burger joints and fried chicken stands to satisfy lunch and dinner crowds, most now offer a full breakfast menu. McDonald's egg McMuffin and crispy hash browns won American hearts and tummies early on but Sonic is a fast food chain with a seriously underrated breakfast menu worth exploring. We tasted and ranked 12 Sonic breakfast items and found that the SuperSonic breakfast burrito is the item worth ordering every single time.

We ranked each breakfast item according to overall flavor, texture, and the cohesiveness of ingredients. The SuperSonic breakfast burrito checked all the boxes, beating a long list of other dishes, including various other burrito iterations. The SuperSonic breakfast burrito features sausage crumbles, cheese, eggs, tater tots, diced onions, tomato, and jalapenos all wrapped into a soft and supple flour tortilla. While the sausage was lost in the face of all the vibrant veggies, eggs, and melted cheese, we certainly weren't mad about it. The fresh vegetables and pickled jalapenos really brought the burrito to life, cutting through the richness of the fluffy scrambled eggs and gooey, sharp cheddar cheese. But the real icing on the cake were the tater tots. Not only are they one of the best types of fries on the planet, but they are also elite burrito fillers. The earthiness of the potatoes was comforting and hearty while the crispy, textured coating brought much-needed crunch to contrast the soft tortilla and accompanying fillings.