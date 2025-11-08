The One Sonic Breakfast Item Worth Ordering Every Single Time
While famous fast food chains may have started as burger joints and fried chicken stands to satisfy lunch and dinner crowds, most now offer a full breakfast menu. McDonald's egg McMuffin and crispy hash browns won American hearts and tummies early on but Sonic is a fast food chain with a seriously underrated breakfast menu worth exploring. We tasted and ranked 12 Sonic breakfast items and found that the SuperSonic breakfast burrito is the item worth ordering every single time.
We ranked each breakfast item according to overall flavor, texture, and the cohesiveness of ingredients. The SuperSonic breakfast burrito checked all the boxes, beating a long list of other dishes, including various other burrito iterations. The SuperSonic breakfast burrito features sausage crumbles, cheese, eggs, tater tots, diced onions, tomato, and jalapenos all wrapped into a soft and supple flour tortilla. While the sausage was lost in the face of all the vibrant veggies, eggs, and melted cheese, we certainly weren't mad about it. The fresh vegetables and pickled jalapenos really brought the burrito to life, cutting through the richness of the fluffy scrambled eggs and gooey, sharp cheddar cheese. But the real icing on the cake were the tater tots. Not only are they one of the best types of fries on the planet, but they are also elite burrito fillers. The earthiness of the potatoes was comforting and hearty while the crispy, textured coating brought much-needed crunch to contrast the soft tortilla and accompanying fillings.
More glowing reviews for Sonic's SuperSonic breakfast burrito
We weren't the only fans of the SuperSonic breakfast burrito. Sonic customers on Reddit gushed about how delicious and flavorful the hearty dish is. One Redditor linked a YouTube review of the burrito, showing how large it is. He says, "they pack this puppy full" and remarked about what a great value you get for the price; no combo meal is necessary here! He complimented the elite and cohesive flavor and texture combination of the crunchy tots, spicy sausage, and kick from the jalapeño. He also warned that "the combination of the onions, sausage, and jalapeños turn the heat up." Another responded that "the mix of jalapeño and tomato is divine" with a balance of spicy and sour form the pickled jalapeños and the sweet, fresh, juiciness of the tomatoes. Our burrito wasn't sausage forward, but another YouTube review loved the savoriness of the sausage and was impressed with just how stuffed the burrito was with every ingredient. The reviewer also recommended adding a packet of Sonic's salsa.
While Sonic's breakfast sandwich took a middle ranking in our taste test of fast food breakfast sandwiches, we still ranked it third out of all the chain's breakfast items. Still, it looks like the burritos are certainly the item to get. The SuperSonic breakfast burrito took first place, but the ultimate meat and cheese breakfast burrito and bacon breakfast burrito took second and fourth, respectively.