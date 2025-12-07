9 Mistakes To Avoid With Your Homemade Gingerbread House

One of the most magical parts of the holiday season is getting a chance to spend more time with loved ones in the kitchen. Whipping up a Christmas dessert is a great way to reconnect with family and friends while creating something delicious in the process. And while cookies or grandma's favorite side dish are likely to be on the menu, making your own gingerbread house can be an especially fun way to enjoy the holiday season. Starting with a quality gingerbread house kit can be helpful, but it's worth considering making your own house from scratch.

But, as you might expect, many things can go wrong when crafting a gingerbread house. To help you avoid these mistakes, we spoke with two experts: Rena Awada, a food blogger and founder of Healthy Fitness Meals; and Katherine Sprung, an award-winning pastry chef and food podcaster who's hosted gingerbread house-making courses. By avoiding the mistakes they frequently see in the house-making process, you can ensure that yours not only looks impressive but tastes delicious too.