12 Gingerbread House Kits, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So many wonderful decorations spring up at the end of the year, from beautifully lit menorahs to dazzling Christmas lights and trees cloaked in nostalgic ornaments. In many homes, including the White House, making the annual gingerbread house is a beloved tradition, and in our home, it's no different.

Curious to find the very best gingerbread kit, we assembled a small town's worth of gingerbread houses ─ a mixture of purchases and samples we requested from stores. Along the way, we learned that there is a certain art and logic when it comes to assembling these sweet confections. Before you even begin, you should decide how and when you'll construct it. Some gingerbread houses do well with a construction process using the included frosting and then decorating the standing house, but others demand decoration, dry time, and only then finishing the assembly.

Since we assembled several gingerbread houses, we also learned that some companies excel at producing cookies that will not break, while others have ultra crumbly cookies. That's why, in addition to having plenty of wipes and paper towels on hand, we always kept a glue gun handy to fix any broken cookies or help assemble the houses we weren't planning to eat.

In the end, there were some gingerbread houses that we absolutely wanted to love but didn't quite pan out the way we hoped, and others that pleasantly surprised us. When deciding our favorites, we considered a combination of candy options, quality of frosting, ease of assembly, and overall standard of the kit.