Our Least Favorite Way To Make Oatmeal Is Unfortunately The Most Convenient

Oatmeal is a hearty, nutritious, and affordable breakfast that is a staple in most households. Its flavor is as versatile as the many different ways you can cook it. That said, cooking methods have big effects on how delicious — or not — oatmeal can be. We tested 6 different oatmeal cooking methods, ranking them according to the taste and texture of the finished product. The microwave may be the most convenient method, but it was by far our least favorite way to make oatmeal.

Taking a maximum of 3 minutes to cook, microwave oatmeal is certainly the fastest cooking method. It also saves you dishes as you can eat it right out of the microwave-safe bowl you cooked it in. However, we don't think convenience makes up for the subpar flavor and texture, not to mention how finicky this method is with the wealth of different types of microwaves and settings. Unless you use a microwave daily to make oatmeal, it'll take various tries to nail the ratio, heat settings, and cooking times. We used a ratio of 1:1 of water to oatmeal, starting with a couple of minutes in the microwave, followed by microwaving the oatmeal in 15 second increments, stirring between each stint. Despite our best efforts, the oatmeal still ended up with a chewy, slightly undercooked, watery texture, a far cry from the creamy, cohesive hot cereal we desired.