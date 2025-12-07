8 Common Food Scraps That Double As Cleaning Powerhouses

Let's be honest: Most of us waste way too much food in our kitchens. We stock up with the best of intentions, intending to eat every last bite, but some of it goes bad, and scraps go to waste. That's why it's important to find ways to use the leftover bits of food that would normally find their way into the trash. There are plenty of ways to repurpose food scraps to make new, interesting dishes or ingredients, but did you know that some of those food scraps can actually be used to make household cleaners? Not only is this a great way to reduce food waste in your kitchen, but it also allows you to clean your home without spending your hard-earned money on expensive cleaning products that might even be bad for you.

So, take a look inside your fridge and your cabinets, and start thinking creatively. A lot of the stuff in there that you might otherwise throw away could be just what you need to get your house looking sparkling clean.