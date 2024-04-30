Before You Toss Those Used Tea Bags, Try This Cleaning Tip First

If tea bags are a staple in your household, then you probably often brew a pot to start the day or for a calming moment in the afternoon. But when you're done sipping, the used tea bags don't have to end up in the trash. Instead, you can reuse the tea bags by enlisting them to clean various items or surfaces in your home. This isn't just a clever way to reduce waste in the kitchen; it can also make your cleaning routine a little easier and more eco-friendly.

Tea bags are great for cutting through grease and grime on utensils, cleaning glass surfaces like windows or mirrors, shining kitchen appliances, and even polishing wooden furniture. If you're dealing with items that can be soaked in the sink, like dishes or microwave turntables, just fill the sink with warm water and drop in a few used tea bags. Let everything soak for a few hours. After soaking, you can wash the items as usual, and they'll come out clean with less effort.

For cleaning surfaces or appliances that you can't soak, there's a simple method that works just as well. Start by steeping a few used tea bags in a bowl of hot water. Once cool, soak a lint-free cloth in the tea-infused water. Use this cloth to wipe down the surfaces you want to clean and watch as the smudges and residues disappear. After wiping, you can use a paper towel to dry the surface and prevent streaks.