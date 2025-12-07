The Food Craze Gen X Grew Up With Is Still Hanging Around

Thanks to TikToks and reels, you might think that cakes made in mugs are a recent invention. Among various comfort foods loved by Gen X include a variety of recipes that could be conveniently made in a cup. Though such easy meals tend to be associated with college students, tasty recipes that can be cooked in the microwave and in cups go back decades. Betty Crocker encouraged homemakers to make hot meals in mugs in 1976, and Mug-O-Lunch provided the ingredients needed to put together a quick snack or meal using only boiling water. Some Gen Xers remember eating the contents sans water and enjoy chomping on pieces that weren't fully cooked.

Ideally, Mug-O-Lunch packages were prepared by emptying the dehydrated contents into a mug, adding hot water, waiting several minutes, and stirring before eating. Meal options included spaghetti with tomato sauce, macaroni and cheese, and beef noodles. Nostalgic eaters of these dishes recall the meals fondly. "I loved this as a kid. Betty Crocker needs to bring this back," wrote one YouTube user. "I LOVED the macaroni and cheese one! The taste was 10x more potent than regular mac and cheese boxed kits like Kraft," added another.