If an apple a day can keep the doctor away, then an apple loaded with almond butter and hemp hearts could win the X Games for professional skateboarding (probably). Alison Ellis, MSc., registered dietitian, and founder of The Toddler Kitchen in Victoria, B.C., sat down with Tasting Table to explain five of the best nuts that foodies can eat – and, when it comes to almonds, one of the best ways to enjoy them is via almond butter. In spreadable form, almond butter makes a versatile, flavorful, nutrient-dense component that can easily elevate your favorite recipes. To assemble a quick, healthy snack that delivers on both flavor and fuel, says Ellis, "I love spreading almond butter onto sliced apples and sprinkling a few hemp hearts on top for an easy, balanced snack."

The distinctive, rich, sweet-meets-salty flavor profile of almond butter makes bright, refreshing apples a more substantial food, satisfying hunger longer. According to Ellis, "Almonds are packed with fiber, protein, and healthy fats, but one of their most impressive nutritional benefits is their high vitamin E content, which is a powerful antioxidant." In the body, vitamin E fights disease-causing free radicals, promotes vision health, and boosts the immune system. Just one tablespoon of unsalted almond butter packs 3.4 grams of protein, 1.6 grams of fiber, and 9 grams of healthy fats. Here at Tasting Table, Once Again unsweetened and lightly toasted creamy almond butter is our go-to almond butter brand.