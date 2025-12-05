Almond Butter Is The Powerhouse Ingredient In This Nutritionist-Approved Snack
If an apple a day can keep the doctor away, then an apple loaded with almond butter and hemp hearts could win the X Games for professional skateboarding (probably). Alison Ellis, MSc., registered dietitian, and founder of The Toddler Kitchen in Victoria, B.C., sat down with Tasting Table to explain five of the best nuts that foodies can eat – and, when it comes to almonds, one of the best ways to enjoy them is via almond butter. In spreadable form, almond butter makes a versatile, flavorful, nutrient-dense component that can easily elevate your favorite recipes. To assemble a quick, healthy snack that delivers on both flavor and fuel, says Ellis, "I love spreading almond butter onto sliced apples and sprinkling a few hemp hearts on top for an easy, balanced snack."
The distinctive, rich, sweet-meets-salty flavor profile of almond butter makes bright, refreshing apples a more substantial food, satisfying hunger longer. According to Ellis, "Almonds are packed with fiber, protein, and healthy fats, but one of their most impressive nutritional benefits is their high vitamin E content, which is a powerful antioxidant." In the body, vitamin E fights disease-causing free radicals, promotes vision health, and boosts the immune system. Just one tablespoon of unsalted almond butter packs 3.4 grams of protein, 1.6 grams of fiber, and 9 grams of healthy fats. Here at Tasting Table, Once Again unsweetened and lightly toasted creamy almond butter is our go-to almond butter brand.
Top raw, unpeeled apple slices with almond butter and hemp hearts to feel fuller longer
If you've never worked with them before, hemp hearts are the soft inner kernels of hulled hemp seeds. They sport a mild nutty flavor that can be used in sweet or savory applications, as well as a chewy textural element. Conveniently, adding a scoop of hemp hearts doesn't require any extra steps or prep work to enjoy, serving as a complete plant protein and a great source of fiber. As Ellis tells us, ensuring adequate fiber intake is key to "support[ing] a healthy gut microbiome." Just a 3 tablespoon serving of hemp hearts packs an impressive 9.5 grams of protein (for reference, a large egg contains 6 to 7 grams), 1.2 grams of fiber, and nearly 15 grams of healthy fats, plus all nine essential amino acids. That apple base further amps up the fiber content, facilitating digestive health and hydration with an 85% water content. Eat it unpeeled for the most nutritional benefits. One raw, medium-sized, unpeeled apple delivers 4.37 grams of fiber and 156 grams of water at about 95 calories.
In total, one medium-sized apple topped with two tablespoons of unsalted almond butter and three tablespoons of hemp hearts shakes out to 16.3 grams of protein, 8.77 grams of fiber, and 33 grams of healthy fats, not to mention all of the other mineral and antioxidant benefits of each unique ingredient. This snack is more than just a hunger-buster — it's a body-booster.