Pickle Jars Serve Another Purpose In The Kitchen, So Here's Why You Should Keep The Empty Ones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pickle fans know the joy of nabbing a fresh jar of any of the best pickle brands and enjoying the tasty snacking and sandwich-stacking possibilities. But there's a way to feel even better about your pickle purchase: reusing those jars. When you can repurpose a product's packaging, the benefits are plentiful. You're participating in an eco-friendly mission to reduce waste, and you're also putting the packaging to use for where you might have otherwise had to spend money to buy new. And when it comes to jarred products like pickles, we're talking about sturdy, lasting, versatile vessels that can even look pretty stylish. That's why we rounded up store-bought foods that come in reusable jars. And thanks to their larger size, pickle jars are especially handy.

Whichever type of pickles you prefer, they'll likely come in a 24- or 32- to 33-ounce jar, like Bubbie's Bread & Butter chips or Amazon dill pickle spears. These hefty sizes are endlessly storage-friendly. They're great for leftovers, like soups, stews, chilis, or sauces. You can also use them for meal prep. Stack ingredients for salads, rice bowls, or omelets inside. And, cleaned-out pickle jars are also perfect for bulk dry goods storage. Line your pantry shelf with lentils, beans, oats, pastas, nuts, and popcorn kernels.