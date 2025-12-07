Pickle Jars Serve Another Purpose In The Kitchen, So Here's Why You Should Keep The Empty Ones
Pickle fans know the joy of nabbing a fresh jar of any of the best pickle brands and enjoying the tasty snacking and sandwich-stacking possibilities. But there's a way to feel even better about your pickle purchase: reusing those jars. When you can repurpose a product's packaging, the benefits are plentiful. You're participating in an eco-friendly mission to reduce waste, and you're also putting the packaging to use for where you might have otherwise had to spend money to buy new. And when it comes to jarred products like pickles, we're talking about sturdy, lasting, versatile vessels that can even look pretty stylish. That's why we rounded up store-bought foods that come in reusable jars. And thanks to their larger size, pickle jars are especially handy.
Whichever type of pickles you prefer, they'll likely come in a 24- or 32- to 33-ounce jar, like Bubbie's Bread & Butter chips or Amazon dill pickle spears. These hefty sizes are endlessly storage-friendly. They're great for leftovers, like soups, stews, chilis, or sauces. You can also use them for meal prep. Stack ingredients for salads, rice bowls, or omelets inside. And, cleaned-out pickle jars are also perfect for bulk dry goods storage. Line your pantry shelf with lentils, beans, oats, pastas, nuts, and popcorn kernels.
From meal prep to cocktails, reuse pickle jars
Once you try a recipe or storage use with pickle jars, you'll see the limitless possibilities. If you need to organize your pantry, these jars can hold everything from snacks to teas to dry goods, creating a chic, uniform look where everything's easy to see and grab. Take meal prep: Start with a ramen recipe where you layer your sauce, vegetables, and noodles. Before you know it, you'll have a refrigerator shelf lined with 32-ounce pickle jars, each holding a different day's meal ready to heat or serve. Speaking of serving, there are plenty of foods you can serve right out of a jar for both convenience and style. Pickle jars are also handy for, well, pickling, and not just cucumbers. These jars are big enough to pickle tasty treats like peaches, and you can also use them to preserve larger produce like tomatoes.
Some pickle jars may actually be too large to serve entrees or desserts in, but they're great for setting out iced teas or juices on the dinner table. Make hosting your next party easier than ever by batching cocktails and placing them on your bar with ice, glasses, and garnishes for guests. Tie ribbons around them with tags to label different drinks, like jars with alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions. These large jars are just what you need for infusing spirits with anything you like — whiskey with figs, vodka with basil, etc.