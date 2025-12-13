This Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich Is A Failure In More Ways Than One
Some may say "America runs on Dunkin'," but that doesn't mean everything you order at the breakfast chain will be as satisfying as our favorite iced coffee. In particular, there's one menu item that completely misses the mark in our book: The sourdough breakfast sandwich. In a recent taste test review of seven popular Dunkin' breakfast items, we ranked the sourdough sandwich the worst. Unfortunately, it was a failure in more ways than one. Most notably, the texture of the sourdough bread was too crisp, the cheese was almost nonexistent, and the bacon was soggy and unequally distributed throughout the sandwich.
In a breakfast item that clearly lists sourdough as the identifying factor in the name, you'd hope to receive a sandwich with a nicely toasted, semi-artisan bread. However, as Tasting Table writer Carmen Varner puts it, "You have to gnaw your way through the initial outer edge to get to the toasted inner portion, scraping the roof of your mouth in the process." That just doesn't make for a pleasant eating experience, and Dunkin' customers agree. On a Reddit thread on r/DunkinDonuts, one user posted a complaint about the sandwich, surveying others, "Is this actually sourdough bread or some kind of corporate concoction called 'sourdough'?" Other people commented in agreement, noting the inconsistency in the bread's texture, as well as a flavor and appearance more like wheat bread than sourdough. While we noticed a slight tangy taste, it simply wasn't chewy or flavorful enough to redeem the sandwich.
The sandwich's flavor and texture is lacking
While the sourdough bread could have been softer and more ... sourdough-like, Dunkin's sourdough sandwich's components didn't make much of a case for the breakfast item, either. The eggs were acceptable, sure. But perhaps more melty or flavorful cheese would have helped. An even layer of crispier bacon could have better complemented the extra toasty bread.
We were disappointed by the sandwich, but the main exception may be if you're looking for sheer sustenance. As Varner notes, the sandwich "is quite enormous side by side to the other sandwiches." Two eggs and a healthy portion of five half slices of bacon are to thank for its heft. We're all about a delicate play of taste and texture, but for some people, a big portion is enough to keep them coming back. On another Reddit post on r/ExpectationVsReality, one Dunkin customer posted a picture of their sourdough breakfast sandwich with the bacon piled high, writing, "Shout out to [Dunkin'] for this massive sandwich!" However, they did note that the amount of bacon Dunkin' puts on the sandwich is inconsistent.
Luckily, some of the breakfast chain's other sandwiches fared far more impressively, including the croissant breakfast sandwiches. Or there's the underrated yet impressive breakfast sandwich, the turkey sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. All in all, when ordering from Dunkin', we say skip the sourdough and opt for another type of bread instead.