This Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich Is A Failure In More Ways Than One

Some may say "America runs on Dunkin'," but that doesn't mean everything you order at the breakfast chain will be as satisfying as our favorite iced coffee. In particular, there's one menu item that completely misses the mark in our book: The sourdough breakfast sandwich. In a recent taste test review of seven popular Dunkin' breakfast items, we ranked the sourdough sandwich the worst. Unfortunately, it was a failure in more ways than one. Most notably, the texture of the sourdough bread was too crisp, the cheese was almost nonexistent, and the bacon was soggy and unequally distributed throughout the sandwich.

In a breakfast item that clearly lists sourdough as the identifying factor in the name, you'd hope to receive a sandwich with a nicely toasted, semi-artisan bread. However, as Tasting Table writer Carmen Varner puts it, "You have to gnaw your way through the initial outer edge to get to the toasted inner portion, scraping the roof of your mouth in the process." That just doesn't make for a pleasant eating experience, and Dunkin' customers agree. On a Reddit thread on r/DunkinDonuts, one user posted a complaint about the sandwich, surveying others, "Is this actually sourdough bread or some kind of corporate concoction called 'sourdough'?" Other people commented in agreement, noting the inconsistency in the bread's texture, as well as a flavor and appearance more like wheat bread than sourdough. While we noticed a slight tangy taste, it simply wasn't chewy or flavorful enough to redeem the sandwich.