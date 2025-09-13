The Underrated Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich That Reigns Supreme

When you're craving breakfast on the go, Dunkin' is probably high on your list. You grab your favorite coffee, a breakfast sandwich, and maybe some Munchkins to round things out. But there's one underrated Dunkin' sandwich that doesn't get the respect it deserves: the Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese. Yes, you read that right. Turkey sausage is a criminally underrated order that we happened to rank as the best breakfast sandwich at Dunkin'.

Every ingredient here pulls its weight. Our taste tester says, "The English muffin is fluffy and soft." It's the perfect vehicle to satisfy your morning hunger. The real star, though, is the square turkey sausage patty. Sure, it looks a little thin and floppy, but what it lacks in looks it more than makes up for in flavor and texture. It "doesn't taste overly poultry-ish" or greasy, and it avoids that fatty heaviness of regular sausage. Instead, it brings a savory punch in every bite, especially since it spills out of the muffin. You can also swap the muffin for a croissant or plain bagel if you want to mix things up. Turkey may not be everyone's first choice, but after trying this one, it just might be.