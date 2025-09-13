The Underrated Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich That Reigns Supreme
When you're craving breakfast on the go, Dunkin' is probably high on your list. You grab your favorite coffee, a breakfast sandwich, and maybe some Munchkins to round things out. But there's one underrated Dunkin' sandwich that doesn't get the respect it deserves: the Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese. Yes, you read that right. Turkey sausage is a criminally underrated order that we happened to rank as the best breakfast sandwich at Dunkin'.
Every ingredient here pulls its weight. Our taste tester says, "The English muffin is fluffy and soft." It's the perfect vehicle to satisfy your morning hunger. The real star, though, is the square turkey sausage patty. Sure, it looks a little thin and floppy, but what it lacks in looks it more than makes up for in flavor and texture. It "doesn't taste overly poultry-ish" or greasy, and it avoids that fatty heaviness of regular sausage. Instead, it brings a savory punch in every bite, especially since it spills out of the muffin. You can also swap the muffin for a croissant or plain bagel if you want to mix things up. Turkey may not be everyone's first choice, but after trying this one, it just might be.
Dunkin's breakfast game in strong
While the turkey sausage earned top honors in our ranking of Dunkin' breakfast sandwiches, Dunkin' as a whole came out on top in our broader list of the best fast food breakfast sandwiches. The Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant ranked number one on this list, and came in third in our Dunkin' breakfast sandwiches ranking. As you can see, it all comes down to personal preference, but there's a clear consensus that these two are top dogs.
"Dunkin's flaky croissant is the perfect size to cradle the sausage patty and cheesy fried egg, which melt together in perfect harmony," raved our taste tester. It's buttery, savory, salty — everything you want in a breakfast sandwich. The sausage adds a peppery kick, and it's bigger than most proteins you'll find in fast-food breakfast sandwiches.
If bacon's more your thing, try the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which ranked second in our Dunkin' breakfast sandwich lineup. Or, if you want something lighter, the Egg & Cheese on an English muffin is fresh, filling, and simple, even if it doesn't pack the same flavor punch as the others. No matter what you choose, Dunkin' has plenty of breakfast options that hit the spot.