Give Your Hot Cocoa An Added Caffeine Boost With This Store-Bought Ingredient

There is nothing tastier than a warming mug of hot cocoa when temperatures start to drop. An extra appealing characteristic of cocoa, too, is that you can make it however you want and incorporate other flavors and ingredients you love. Some of the best ways to upgrade your hot cocoa, for example, include adding Nutella, salted caramel, or baking spices to liqueur, chili peppers, or peppermint. One of our favorites is a caffeinated boost: espresso. This is a great way to combine your coffee and cocoa rituals, make your morning cup of joe a little more decadent, or even get your daily caffeine if you're not normally the biggest coffee fan. The espresso rounds out the hot chocolate with deeper, more dark-chocolate notes and a hint of roast.

The quickest, easiest, and therefore best way to do this is to add just a touch of instant espresso powder when you're stirring together your other ingredients for hot cocoa. Remember: a little goes a long way with an intense flavor like espresso, which also means you'll want to pick one of the best instant espresso brands, so this caffeinated update enhances the hot chocolate instead of contributing any less-than-desirable flavors. If you're making the best hot chocolate for two, you'll be using about 2 ounces of chopped dark chocolate and 2 teaspoons of cocoa powder. To keep your ratios in check, add about ½ to 1 teaspoon of espresso powder depending on how much espresso intensity you want.