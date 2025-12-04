The Costco Holiday Treat Bundle That Shoppers Say Is Perfect For Gifting

Whether you're shopping for your holiday feast or gifts for loved ones, Costco is a one-stop shop. And if you're looking for something to tuck under the tree or slip into a stocking, Costco has everything from high-tech kitchen appliances to more seasonal sweet treats. Popular options include the Kirkland Signature peppermint bark and the Lindt chocolate Advent calendar. But one of this season's hottest finds is actually a holiday treat bundle that happens to be the perfect Costco gift under $50 for the foodie in your life. It's Wine Country's Happy Holidays Tower of Sweets, chock-full of premium chocolates, cookies, and candies from all over the world. And it looks good enough to set out as holiday decor.

For just $29.99 (includes $10 in manufacturer's savings through December 30), you get a heaping stack of five gift boxes, festively decorated with snowflakes and Christmas trees in the colors of the season. It includes favorites like Lindt Lindor milk chocolate truffles, St. Germain palmiers from Ukraine, butterscotch hard candies from Argentina, Rovelli dark chocolate with hazelnut cream from Italy, and Liddy's Confections cocoa-coated wafer from Turkey. And that's just a small taste of the holiday bundle. It all comes with a red and green grosgrain ribbon, so that you can stack and tie everything together into a neat little tower that's ready to gift.