The Costco Holiday Treat Bundle That Shoppers Say Is Perfect For Gifting
Whether you're shopping for your holiday feast or gifts for loved ones, Costco is a one-stop shop. And if you're looking for something to tuck under the tree or slip into a stocking, Costco has everything from high-tech kitchen appliances to more seasonal sweet treats. Popular options include the Kirkland Signature peppermint bark and the Lindt chocolate Advent calendar. But one of this season's hottest finds is actually a holiday treat bundle that happens to be the perfect Costco gift under $50 for the foodie in your life. It's Wine Country's Happy Holidays Tower of Sweets, chock-full of premium chocolates, cookies, and candies from all over the world. And it looks good enough to set out as holiday decor.
For just $29.99 (includes $10 in manufacturer's savings through December 30), you get a heaping stack of five gift boxes, festively decorated with snowflakes and Christmas trees in the colors of the season. It includes favorites like Lindt Lindor milk chocolate truffles, St. Germain palmiers from Ukraine, butterscotch hard candies from Argentina, Rovelli dark chocolate with hazelnut cream from Italy, and Liddy's Confections cocoa-coated wafer from Turkey. And that's just a small taste of the holiday bundle. It all comes with a red and green grosgrain ribbon, so that you can stack and tie everything together into a neat little tower that's ready to gift.
Why shoppers are raving about this holiday treat tower
It's hard to argue with the positive feedback this gift tower is getting from shoppers. With 2,644 customer reviews and an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it's clear that this gift is a great value. "I was shocked at how much was in each box," states one reviewer. "I would definitely recommend [it] for those looking for a more affordable gift basket for teachers, neighbors, or co-workers," says another happy customer. And if you're gifting to yourself, customers even praise the fact that the gift boxes are durable and can be repurposed for Christmas wrapping.
Many appreciate the fact that shipping and handling were included in the price, and the item arrived on time, just a few days after placing the order. "In the past, I have gone directly to the merchant and paid more for the shipping than for the actual product," explains one reviewer. While some were unsatisfied with how small the boxes were, thought the treats were stale, or called the contents "dollar store fare," these were in the minority. For the most part, you're getting a good deal for the price. If you struggle to find gifts for the person who has everything, this one is sure to bring them joy through December and beyond.