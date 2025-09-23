Costco Has A Massive Chocolate Advent Calendar, But There's A Catch

Chocolate advent calendars have a long, sweet history and are one of the most highly anticipated joys of the holiday season. As you eagerly await your chance to open each door and see what's inside, you are reminded of the wonder of the gift-giving season. Nothing epitomizes those feelings more than Costco's stunning new advent calendar. We already know that Costco is responsible for one of the best beverage advent calendars. Its whiskey advent calendar sells out quickly each year.

And now, although it is only September, some Costco locations are already selling a giant, 5-foot-tall Lindt chocolate advent calendar. This amazing Costco find contains 24 full-sized Lindt chocolate bars, bags of chocolate, and holiday-themed molded chocolate treats. While we're not sure exactly what's behind each of the 24 doors (and finding out is half the delight of getting a holiday advent calendar), last year's calendar included Lindt's signature Lindor truffles, candy bars, and milk chocolate teddy bears, Santas, and reindeer.

The catch is the advent calendar is only available at certain Costco warehouse locations – and there might be a mad rush to find it before it's sold out. Although we haven't been able to determine how much the Lindt advent calendar costs, it was about $150 last year, so it may be as much (or more) this year. We're also not sure if you'll be able to buy the Lindt advent calendar online through Costco's website, or if this will be a warehouse-only holiday treat.