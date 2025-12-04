This Festive Holiday Beverage Deserves A Spot In Your Milkshakes

Holiday season is the ultimate time for cookies, cakes, and pies galore. But you can branch out and give your favorite milkshakes a festive flair, too. Though often relegated to warmer temps, let's be real, milkshakes are a great option any time of year. To create a tasty milkshake fit for the season, you can combine your favorite ice cream with one all-time-favorite holiday beverage: eggnog. Just swap out the milk in your typical milkshake recipe for the ultimate holiday-inspired treat. Though the creamy, custardy beverage is traditionally consumed warm or chilled (and often spiked), it also makes for a milkshake that's both decadently refreshing and reminiscent of Christmas.

Once the calendar strikes December (or perhaps even earlier), it's usually best to stock the fridge with the best store-bought eggnogs. Or make the drink from scratch on the stovetop by combining eggs, milk, sugar, and flavorings in a saucepan. Once you have the beverage on hand, you can make a milkshake with eggnog by pouring it into a blender and mixing it up with a couple cups of your favorite ice cream until it reaches a desired creamy milkshake consistency. Just remember, eggnog is typically thicker than milk due to the egg yolks and cooking process, so you may need a bit less liquid than you usually use for regular shakes made with 2% or whole milk.