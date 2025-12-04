This Festive Holiday Beverage Deserves A Spot In Your Milkshakes
Holiday season is the ultimate time for cookies, cakes, and pies galore. But you can branch out and give your favorite milkshakes a festive flair, too. Though often relegated to warmer temps, let's be real, milkshakes are a great option any time of year. To create a tasty milkshake fit for the season, you can combine your favorite ice cream with one all-time-favorite holiday beverage: eggnog. Just swap out the milk in your typical milkshake recipe for the ultimate holiday-inspired treat. Though the creamy, custardy beverage is traditionally consumed warm or chilled (and often spiked), it also makes for a milkshake that's both decadently refreshing and reminiscent of Christmas.
Once the calendar strikes December (or perhaps even earlier), it's usually best to stock the fridge with the best store-bought eggnogs. Or make the drink from scratch on the stovetop by combining eggs, milk, sugar, and flavorings in a saucepan. Once you have the beverage on hand, you can make a milkshake with eggnog by pouring it into a blender and mixing it up with a couple cups of your favorite ice cream until it reaches a desired creamy milkshake consistency. Just remember, eggnog is typically thicker than milk due to the egg yolks and cooking process, so you may need a bit less liquid than you usually use for regular shakes made with 2% or whole milk.
Festive variations on the spiced eggnog shake
When giving your milkshake a merry twist, you can mix it up simply with eggnog or add other creative ingredients. Though eggnog typically contains nutmeg as its predominant spice, you can also blend in cinnamon, cloves, and other warm spices like cardamom to further introduce the cozy feels of the season to the frosty dessert. Substitute eggnog into a variety of your favorite shake recipes, from vanilla to chocolate to coffee, for a spiced twist. Make an eggnog milkshake with your favorite seasonal pumpkin ice cream, or blend in pumpkin puree for some serious autumnal hints. For a plant-based alternative, try blending almond milk or coconut milk and your favorite nondairy ice cream.
If you like your eggnog shake a bit boozy, add rum or any other liquor of your choosing to the mix. Add Baileys for some spiked coffee notes that complement eggnog's custardy spice. Choose a spiced rum for something a little more pungent, or try a barrel-aged bourbon or maple whiskey for some depth. If you're making your eggnog shake sans alcohol, you can add in a touch of maple syrup for similarly deep caramelized notes. When all is said and done, top your eggnog milkshake with whipped cream for good measure, or garnish it with holiday sprinkles, crushed candy canes, or gingerbread cookies. Trust us, you'll thank us later.