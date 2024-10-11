Look To Your Pantry To Give Store-Bought Eggnog The Perfect Boost
Come cozy season, there's no better beverage than eggnog. An eggnog base generally includes eggs, milk, cream and sugar, though store-bought eggnog works well in a pinch — and doesn't have to taste like it's from the store. If you've picked up a carton of ready-to-drink eggnog, it's easy to spruce it up with even more flavor. One of the best additions? A pantry staple — maple syrup – which adds sweetness according to your own personal preferences.
Maple syrup helps flavor eggnog the same way it flavors pancakes and even other beverages, such as some versions of chai. Simply add maple syrup into your glass of eggnog. It functions similarly to sugar in enhancing the drink's sweetness, but also adds a richness and warmth perfect for the holidays. Additionally, it gives your drink a subtle, but distinctive, maple flavor, offering depth to an otherwise standard eggnog.
Once you've mixed maple syrup, like this syrup from Maple Grove Farms available on Amazon, into your drink, you can likewise experiment with even more additions. Alcohol is perhaps the most common and traditional way to riff off store-bought eggnog. Of course, some liquors pair better with maple syrup than others, so why not complement the ingredient's flavor with your choice of booze?
Add maple syrup -- and bourbon -- to upgrade store-bought eggnog
Adding maple syrup to store-bought eggnog is guaranteed to transform your drink — but you can further upgrade your carton with some alcohol of your choice. After all, eggnog is the perfect vehicle for booze, and maple syrup offers a roadmap for where to start your alcoholic experimentation. Specifically, bourbon pairs great with maple syrup, due to the sweetness already implicit in the spirit. To fully embrace a sweet eggnog, try spiking your drink with both bourbon and syrup. Alternatively, you can keep things classic with dark rum or brandy. Both are common eggnog additions and work well alongside maple. In fact, rum or brandy can help offset syrup's sweetness, creating a complex eggnog that tastes homemade.
Once you've flavored your eggnog with your preferred form of alcohol — and a generous spoonful of syrup — you can use it across recipes. Eggnog not only tastes great on its own, but also works well in festive baking, whether you're making a cake or a creamier, cheerier French toast. With maple syrup in your eggnog, your baking will be all the sweeter.