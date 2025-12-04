You Can Freeze Eggnog, But Keep This In Mind If You Do

The holidays present us with a smorgasbord of sweet treats and goodies. Come the end of the year, we're basking in cookies, cakes, and pies galore. What's more, cozy seasonal beverages start to resurface. You begin to see glasses filled with hot cocoa, mulled wine, festive cranberry cocktails, and, of course, eggnog.

Traditionally made from milk, cream, sugar, and eggs, eggnog is essentially a creamy, drinkable custard — an aromatic sprinkle of nutmeg or other spices on top and a splash of brandy or bourbon are optional. No matter how it's enjoyed, though, it's synonymous with the holiday season. For many of us, it conjures up visions of Clark and Cousin Eddie enjoying their own swig of eggnog out of reindeer antler glasses in the hit movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." The thing is, eggnog doesn't have to be saved for just wintertime special occasions. If you've ever craved it in the offseason, boy, do we have good news: It can, in fact, be frozen to enjoy at a later date.

You can freeze your eggnog just as you would anything else and store it for up to six months. To ensure more quality, though, consume it within two to three months. Of course, there is one small caveat to this eggnog hack: You may not get that same rich and creamy texture back after the freezing process. It's a sacrifice many of us are willing to make, but it's still something to keep in mind.