Your Vintage Set Of Christmas Cookie Cutters Might Not Be Safe To Use. Here's How To Tell

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Christmas cooking is steeped in tradition. Whether that's the family recipe for stuffing or a dessert handed down from Grandma, there's a lot of history involved. Part of that includes baking Christmas cookies. While gingerbread men are a staple of the Christmas treat lineup, cookies shaped like snowmen, reindeer, and snowflakes can be just as popular. Cookie cutters are often handed down for generations, but unfortunately, some of those cookie cutters might no longer be safe to use. Before this year's batch of cookies rolls out, give your cutters a thorough inspection to make sure they're okay.

The main thing to check for with vintage cookie cutters is rust. Cookie cutters can be made from a variety of materials, and while modern ones are often plastic, others might be aluminum, tin, or stainless steel. Neither one of those rusts easily, but aluminum can tarnish and stainless steel can rust if it has not been cleaned and stored properly.

Because of the way the metal is bent in many vintage cookie cutters with their tiny corners and angles, these tools can be more vulnerable to rust than other kitchen utensils. If they weren't cleaned and dried carefully the last time they were used, some residue could have been left behind and allowed the metal to tarnish. Since you usually only use these once a year, they might have had a long time to develop rust.