9 Iconic Regional Steaks Worth Trying At Least Once

A great steak is a celebration unto itself, whether you're firing one up for an at-home dinner party or heading to a white tablecloth steakhouse for a special occasion. That perfect bite of seared, crackly crust and tender, juicy interior always hits the spot. And while you may think a steak is pretty straightforward — just meat and seasoning — there are many regional variations on this protein that will have you itching to explore beyond a basic grilled ribeye.

From coast to coast, these regional delicacies have reimagined how beef should be prepared, seasoned, cut, and served. They perfectly reflect local tastes, international influences, fresh seasonal ingredients, and culinary creativity. Some involve special cuts that were once considered throwaway, while others have unique cooking techniques or special sauces popular in the region. Behind every preparation method is a historically rich narrative that reflects the people who created it and defines how people today consume it. They aren't simply different renditions of steak; they're edible testaments to American cultural diversity, economic influence, and creativity.

If we've made you curious, here are some of the most iconic regional steaks from across America that every steak lover should experience at least once. Each tells a story about where it comes from, and each delivers flavors you absolutely have to experience for yourself.