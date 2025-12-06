The Catfish Mistake That Ruins Your Crispy Coating Every Time

It is hard to beat a good, crispy piece of well-fried fish. Sure, fried chicken gets a lot of love, but there's a reason that fish and chips is the most iconic British food in the world. A golden-fried piece of catfish can be as good or better than chicken any day of the week, when done right. But that's a big caveat, isn't it? Sometimes you get a piece of fish that's soft, squishy, and has no texture to it at all. There could be a few reasons for this happening, but generally it's caused by cooking fish that is too wet.

Moisture is the enemy of a crunchy coating. We detailed this exact point when we covered mistakes people make when cooking catfish. Fish tends to be very wet, and not just because it lives in the water. Often it's frozen or, if it's fresh, it may still be packed on ice to keep it cold. Both of those methods add a lot of excess water to the fish that you'll need to deal with before cooking. Frozen fish especially will release a lot of water as it thaws, and it needs to be properly dried before it's breaded. Otherwise, that moisture turns your crispy coating into a soggy pudding.

Luckily, this isn't a complicated step when it comes to frying fish. As long as your catfish is thoroughly thawed out, you can use some paper towel to pat the fillet dry. You just want the exterior to be mostly dry to the touch, which will allow your breading or batter to stick.