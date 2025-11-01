The Simple Trick To Ensure Your Fillets Are Dry Enough For Crispy Fish And Chips

Before the flavors kick in and the freshly cooked warmth invades the senses, it's the crispness that determines just how good a classic British fish and chips recipe truly is. Unfortunately, it's not always a guarantee with every single batch you make. It all comes down to precision and patience, particularly as you're preparing the fish. A little bit of patting dry and a few hours of refrigerating can go a really long way in ensuring that perfect bite in the outcome.

Excess water not only makes it very difficult for the batter to stick, but it can also render the fish unappetizingly soggy. The moisture, trapped between the fish and the batter, will turn into steam when the fish meets the hot oil, thus preventing it from fully browning to a crisp. This is why patting dry with paper towel is the best way to keep the batter on fried fish from falling off.

However, another essential step afterward is air-drying the fish in the fridge for at least one to two hours. You can just leave it uncovered on a plate or a wire rack, but also consider sandwiching the fillets between several layers of paper towels to prevent the odor from seeping into other parts of the fridge. With even more time for the moisture to evaporate, the fish will become as dry as possible. When you finally take it out, the surface will be dry and just a bit sticky, all set for deep-frying.