20 Delicious Recipes For Your Kwanzaa Celebration

Kwanzaa is a Pan-African holiday created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Ron Karenga, professor and chairman of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach. It celebrates the combined traditions of the global African Diaspora, which was largely a result of the triangular, or transatlantic, slave trade. The name Kwanzaa comes from the Swahili phrase, "matunda ya kwanza," meaning "first fruits," and refers to the harvest celebrations that are common throughout Africa.

Though people celebrate it differently, Kwanzaa's purpose is to honor and celebrate collective ancestral roots. Across seven days, family and friends share history, engage in dance, read poetry, tell stories, and eat food. Each night ends with children lighting a candle that represents one of the seven principles, which are discussed, and on the sixth day, everyone gathers for a large traditional meal called "Karamu," comprised primarily of Black American soul food, alongside dishes from Africa, the Caribbean, and South America.

The spread varies depending on the cultural makeup of the family, and each year presents an opportunity to taste a different part of the African Diaspora, which is what makes Kwanzaa so special. If you plan on joining in on the festivities, here are some delicious recipes to prepare for your Kwanzaa celebration.