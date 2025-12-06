Why Martha Stewart Refuses To Serve Snacks When Hosting
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hosting is an art form. Just ask Martha Stewart. She's been perfecting the craft for decades. In fact, her first cookbook book, "Entertaining," set the tone back in 1982 and became a blueprint for home cooks and hosts. So, it may be surprising that, when asked about her favorite party snacks in a Reddit AMA, she responded, "I never serve snacks at parties. It's either [hors d'oeuvres] or a meal."
Stewart went on to explain that "Hors d'oeuvres are prepared foods one would serve with meals or wine," and "snacks are something you get out of a bag or box." It makes sense that she would prefer elegant, bite-sized finger foods over something casual like pretzels, potato chips, or popcorn to serve at a dinner party. Stewart doesn't completely swear off prepackaged snacks, though.
One of Stewart's favorite snacks is a slice of American cheese. But, she believes there's a time and place for these simpler pleasures, and she prefers a more homemade and elevated approach. For parties, she usually goes all out with inventive and fun hors d'oeuvres like jicama and green papaya summer rolls and polenta-stuffed mushrooms – and when she's not serving hors d'oeuvres, she's serving a full meal.
Why does Stewart prefer appetizers?
Martha Stewart prefers more intentional, artful dishes and appetizers when she's hosting over something like a store-bought crudité platter. For instance, she once told Delish that she stopped going to KFC when she learned how to make a version at home. She's even admitted she has never once ordered takeout — that's how committed she is to doing things from scratch — and her appetizers are no exception.
Stewart told Eater that "Hors d'oeurves must be two things at once: delicious and attractive!" When it comes to food, she loves dishes with presentation and a bit of flourish — not something you grab out of a bag. So, what are her go-to finger foods to set out before a party? Her 1999 "Hors d'Oeuvres Handbook"– one of Stewart's absolute best cookbooks — gives you a wide range of ideas.
From coconut curry macadamia nuts, to wasabi caviar and daikon canapés, to fava bean and pecorino crostinis — the options in the book spanning all over the world, with a focus on seasonal and fresh ingredients. There's a menu for any type of gathering whether it's an afternoon tea party, a bridal or baby shower, or a late Sunday afternoon with friends.