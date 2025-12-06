Why Martha Stewart Refuses To Serve Snacks When Hosting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hosting is an art form. Just ask Martha Stewart. She's been perfecting the craft for decades. In fact, her first cookbook book, "Entertaining," set the tone back in 1982 and became a blueprint for home cooks and hosts. So, it may be surprising that, when asked about her favorite party snacks in a Reddit AMA, she responded, "I never serve snacks at parties. It's either [hors d'oeuvres] or a meal."

Stewart went on to explain that "Hors d'oeuvres are prepared foods one would serve with meals or wine," and "snacks are something you get out of a bag or box." It makes sense that she would prefer elegant, bite-sized finger foods over something casual like pretzels, potato chips, or popcorn to serve at a dinner party. Stewart doesn't completely swear off prepackaged snacks, though.

One of Stewart's favorite snacks is a slice of American cheese. But, she believes there's a time and place for these simpler pleasures, and she prefers a more homemade and elevated approach. For parties, she usually goes all out with inventive and fun hors d'oeuvres like jicama and green papaya summer rolls and polenta-stuffed mushrooms – and when she's not serving hors d'oeuvres, she's serving a full meal.