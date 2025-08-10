We Didn't Expect One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Snacks To Be This Processed

Many people have a "guilty pleasure" snack, something they enjoy even though they feel they shouldn't. Though there's no shame in enjoying any kind of food in moderation, some people are embarrassed to admit to the easy, processed snacks they enjoy. However, it's perfectly normal, and even famous chefs like Martha Stewart have guilty pleasure snacks. In fact, hers is surprisingly simple: a slice of American cheese.

In an interview with Town & Country, Stewart touched on a bunch of different topics, including her guilty pleasure foods. She told the magazine, "I steal American slices sometimes — in the plastic, it's so horrible. But it's such a good snack." American cheese is often used as an example of a highly processed food, and it may seem out of place when compared to Stewart's other favorite foods, many of which are fresh and homemade. However, as the mogul's admission confirms, even the best chefs enjoy a simple, pre-made snack from time to time. Stewart did not name a specific brand of American cheese, so we can't be sure which one she eats. While Kraft singles are often what people think of when they think of cheese in plastic, there are lots of cheese brands to choose from (and Kraft may actually be the worst one).