We Didn't Expect One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Snacks To Be This Processed

Many people have a "guilty pleasure" snack, something they enjoy even though they feel they shouldn't. Though there's no shame in enjoying any kind of food in moderation, some people are embarrassed to admit to the easy, processed snacks they enjoy. However, it's perfectly normal, and even famous chefs like Martha Stewart have guilty pleasure snacks. In fact, hers is surprisingly simple: a slice of American cheese.
In an interview with Town & Country, Stewart touched on a bunch of different topics, including her guilty pleasure foods. She told the magazine, "I steal American slices sometimes — in the plastic, it's so horrible. But it's such a good snack." American cheese is often used as an example of a highly processed food, and it may seem out of place when compared to Stewart's other favorite foods, many of which are fresh and homemade. However, as the mogul's admission confirms, even the best chefs enjoy a simple, pre-made snack from time to time. Stewart did not name a specific brand of American cheese, so we can't be sure which one she eats. While Kraft singles are often what people think of when they think of cheese in plastic, there are lots of cheese brands to choose from (and Kraft may actually be the worst one).
Why processed cheese has a bad rap
If you're a fan of cheese squares as well, you may wonder why Martha Stewart referred to her habit of eating them as "so horrible." The simple answer is that cheese singles are often chock-full of preservatives and artificial ingredients. For instance, Kraft singles contain more than 2% calcium phosphate and sodium phosphate, the latter of which is known to be dangerous to people with kidney or heart problems. It also contains other compounds like natamycin and annatto, and while these are generally safe, some people prefer to avoid artificial additives in their food whenever possible. An occasional cheese snack is certainly not harmful, but with any food, you should understand the ingredients it contains and be sure it fits your dietary needs and goals.
If this is a concern for you, consider getting an organic cheese, such as Organic Valley's American cheese slices (which were ranked as the best store-bought American cheese in a Tasting Table ranking). While these do contain a few compounds, like sodium citrate and organic annatto, they're generally considered less processed, and therefore many people prefer the taste as well. While this likely isn't the brand Stewart enjoys, since they aren't individually wrapped in plastic as she mentioned, they're a great choice for someone wanting a little snack of a cheese square.