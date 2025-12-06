This Condiment Has Probably Been In Your Fridge For Way Too Long

We sometimes consider the refrigerator to be some magical, super-hygienic realm that halts time, storing opened bottles of sauces for years at a time. Really, the fridge just slows the inevitable. Cold temperature dials down bacterial growth and biochemical reactions, but doesn't stop them. Everything in the fridge is still aging, just at a slower pace, and mayonnaise is a prime example of this. It's actually sturdier than some condiments, but it's definitely not immortal. Commercial mayo lasts longer than its fragile, controversial reputation, because the eggs are pasteurized, the environment is acidic, and the water activity is low. Microbes struggle to get traction, but the oils inside begin oxidizing the moment the jar is opened. Refrigeration slows that process, but the slow march of time is still going on, and it causes the flavor to dull along the spectrum of "rich and tangy" to "a bit off and just not that good" long before the product crosses into "rancid" or anything actually medically unsafe.

This is the difference between spoilage and decline, or deterioration. Spoilage makes you sick; deterioration just tastes mildly gross. Oxidized oils develop ambiguous off-notes that would challenge any sommelier, which might be sharp, plasticky, bitter, or just stale. Oxidized fats aren't nutritionally or perceptually amazing, they aren't usually a food-safety emergency. As emulsifiers degrade, the structure loosens and the mayo might separate in a way that resists recombining, and the parts nearest the lid might congeal and become translucent. Those are signs you've passed the peak quality window, happens about two months after opening. A sealed jar lasts so much longer on the shelf because nothing gets inside, no oxygen and no microbes. Once the seal breaks, you introduce air, kitchen bacteria from utensils, and the ups and downs of your fridge's temperature cycle.