Here's What Science Says About Double-Dipping And Germs

It's a Friday evening. You've decided to stay home and watch a movie with your family. You made some snacks, including a delicious platter of nachos with some queso dip. You're just getting to the good part of the movie when you and see the person next to you bite a nacho, and then dip the remaining half back into the queso — they double dipped. You stare at the bowl of queso and wonder if it's still safe to eat or already laden with bacteria. Lucky for you, science has an answer. Unlucky for your queso, it's probably not the one you want to hear. Double dipping is a one-way ticket to bacteria town.

For years now, the idea of double dipping — biting a chip or some veggies and then putting the bitten end back in the communal dip — has been a social taboo. That's why we came up with the term double dipping, to acknowledge that this is a thing and that most people are not in favor of it. On your own, who cares? If you're eating the chips and dip by yourself, then it doesn't matter. Amongst others, however, distaste for double dipping is not just for show. You could be spreading 100 to 1,000 times as much bacteria around that bowl of dip with one single double dip. Do you trust the mouth bacteria of everyone at your party?