The Roasted Sweet Potato Mistake That Leads To Soggy Results

Perfectly roasted sweet potatoes are crisp on the outside, nicely browned, with a velvety interior. However, there's one mistake many people make that can easily turn a good thing into a soggy situation: placing sweet potatoes too close together or overcrowding the pan. In contrast to baking, roasting requires higher temperatures, usually at or above 400 degrees Fahrenheit, to distribute dry heat to cook and crisp the veggies. No matter how you slice them — whether it's in cubes, wedges, fries, or you keep them whole — it's crucial to give sweet potatoes a little breathing room while roasting. Otherwise, the tasty root vegetable will steam instead and absorb excess moisture.

This rule of thumb is true for roasting sweet potatoes and other veggies so they don't become mushy. If you overcrowd the pan by piling on too many potatoes, there's not much room for the vegetable's moisture to evaporate — and instead steam gets stuck within and cooks the potatoes. While sharing their tips for the best roasted sweet potatoes, Jessica Randhawa, chef and recipe developer behind The Forked Spoon, told Tasting Table that "Spacing them out allows the heat to circulate evenly around each piece, ensuring they crisp up nicely." Instead of overloading the pan, roast the sweet potatoes in batches or on separate pans — or simply choose a larger one that retains and evenly distributes heat, such as an aluminum baking sheet.