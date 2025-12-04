The Walmart Ready-To-Bake Slider Dinner That'll Feed 6 For Under $15
There are a lot of underrated Walmart food products you should be adding to your cart, especially when it comes to feeding a crowd. Its Great Value Cheeseburger Sliders are one of our favorite store-bought sliders, but its Marketside Ready-to-Bake Italian Sliders, which feature pepperoni, salami, and cheese alongside dollops of roasted garlic herb butter on King's Hawaiian slider rolls, are also a great option.
Not only are Walmart's Italian sliders a great deal at just $12.94 for a 12-count, which serves about six according to the standard per-person slider ratio, but they're also easy to heat up. From the refrigerator, all you have to do is pop them in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for 20 to 25 minutes, and you have a restaurant-worthy meal that boasts an impressive 17 grams of protein per serving.
On Walmart's website, customers have shared positive comments about their experiences with this dish. "These were great for an easy at home meal!" one person exclaimed. Another wrote, "Grabbed these Italian sliders for a quick dinner and let me tell you — they crushed it!"
How to elevate Walmart's Italian sliders
Walmart's Italian sliders are good as is, but they can also be elevated with additional ingredients. For a basic twist, add shredded lettuce, tomato, and onion. If you'd like a sauce, think mayonnaise or Dijon mustard. You could also lean into the Italian of it all and squirt a bit of Italian dressing. To take this dish to the next level, add pickles, hot peppers, or pepperoncini. Sriracha or another hot sauce would further boost the spice of the pepperoni and salami.
To make the dish more substantial, add more meat or cheese. Ham would complement the meats that are already present, and some mozzarella would offer more of a cheese pull.
If you like the idea of customization, perhaps you can use Walmart's Italian sliders as a jumping-off point. Grab a dozen rolls, your preferred meat and cheese, and have at it. And, if you need additional inspiration, here are eight delicious slider recipes to feed a crowd.