The Case For Topping Your Smoothie With Cheese – Yep, You Read That Right

Yogurt and milk are hailed as protein boosters for smoothies (and let's be honest, nothing beats a spoonful of peanut butter). Yet there's another tasty dairy that's too often excluded from smoothies: cheese. Honestly, I am enraged on its behalf. After topping my mixed-berry smoothies with cheese for the first time, I'm a total convert.

This wasn't my first cheesy beverage encounter — although the traditional Colombian hot chocolate con queso left me feeling more queasy than inspired. Once burned, twice shy, I decided to start simple, adding a few spoonfuls of Italian mascarpone. Despite initial reservations, the result was pleasantly surprising. The mascarpone blended effortlessly with some frozen berries and water — and dolloping another spoonful on top, it resembled a cheesy parfait. The first taste revealed a delightful creaminess, which softened some of the tang from the harsher-tasting berries like blackcurrants. Delicious.

Let's be honest, cheese is too often restricted to savory-only categories. Yet softer types, like mascarpone, play an important role in layered desserts, including tiramisu and cheesecake. Yes, moderation is key (some cheeses have higher levels of saturated fat and sodium than others). But, overall, cheesy smoothies are both flavorsome and nutritional — adding calcium and protein to recipes already rich in fruit-based fiber. My faith in fromage is restored. Yours should be, too.