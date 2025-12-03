For A Juicier Air Fryer Turkey Burger, Grab This Pantry Staple

When you make ground beef burgers in the air fryer, the fat in the beef melts as it cooks. This infuses the meat with a rich flavor and helps the beef retain necessary juices instead of drying out. Using ground turkey for a burger requires you to make some changes to your recipe and technique to account for the lower fat content of the meat. The leanness of the turkey, combined with the convection cooking method used in an air fryer, can result in a dry, hard turkey burger patty. One expert says that the ingredient you need to combat this issue is olive oil.

Rachel Kirk, owner and recipe developer for Laughing Spatula told Food Republic, "The meat is lean and can dry out fast, so add in [two tablespoons] of olive oil to each [one] pound of meat to increase the fat content." Olive oil is a healthy, unsaturated fat that, despite its low smoke point, stands up well to high-temperatures and can add both moisture and flavor to ground turkey.

To make a juicy, flavorful turkey burger, add around a tablespoon of high-quality olive oil to each burger patty as you are forming it. Preheat the air fryer before putting the burgers inside, as this will help it reach a more consistent temperature while allowing for better cooking and browning. To prevent the olive oil from splattering and making a mess in your air fryer, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the patties on top in a single layer, flipping them over halfway through the cooking time.