For A Juicier Smash Burger, Try Cooking It In The Air Fryer

Although there are many different ways to cook a hamburger, an air fryer is often overlooked compared to a large outdoor grill or a cast iron skillet. Air fryers, however, quickly deliver a juicier smash burger than other typical cooking methods. Traditional smash burgers done on a flat, searingly hot surface can quickly lose their moisture when being flattened by a heavy weight if pressed too hard or too late in the cooking process. An air fryer eliminates this moisture loss because there is no pressing involved during cooking. When you use an air fryer, the "smash" of the patty occurs before the cooking process begins, retaining the juices from the meat and eliminating any moisture escaping from a hard or delayed press.

Due to the thinness of a smash burger patty, an air fryer allows for minimal cooking time that locks in the higher fat content used for burger patties, normally a blend of 80% lean meat to 20% fat. The patties get cooked so quickly on the outsides that the insides don't have time to overcook, leading to a juicier end product in a fraction of the time. The consistent high temperature of an air fryer also enables the Maillard reaction that makes smash burgers so delicious with their thin, crispy, browned edges that contrast with their juicy centers.