This $11.75 Las Vegas Chili Hot Dog Sounds Pricey, Until You Actually See It
In Las Vegas, excess upon excess is par for the course. Decadent desserts, dynamite dim sum spots, and sumptuous steakhouses to the stars — there's plenty of good food in Nevada's so-called city of sin. Among our best places to eat on the Las Vegas strip for under $20, Dirt Dog is a winning weiner spot for those who want a hot dog that features the kind of over-the-top indulgence for which Las Vegas is notorious. Though its famed Dirty Chili Dog rings up at a steep $11.75, what you get is certainly worth the investment.
The single chili dog is more than a mere frank and sauce situation; it's really an edible work of art. Shoved into a split-open and toasted bun is a 100% premium all-beef Nathan's hot dog that has been tightly wrapped in bacon and smothered in a mixture of hearty toppings, which include chorizo chili, chipotle aioli, cheddar sauce, and a generous sprinkle of chopped onions, cilantro, and bacon bits. It's honestly a wonder how the bun contains all of this, and it's definitely worth planning on snagging a stack of napkins to go with your hot dog purchase, as overflow is pretty much guaranteed.
Dirt Dog is certainly a welcome offering to those looking for an indulgent meal that, while pricey, doesn't break the bank. For foodie-focused tourists, this is a must-try hot dog attraction.
The decadence of Las Vegas' Dirt Dog menu
Dirt Dog boasts a current total of six locations in Las Vegas, include one inside of Allegiant Stadium, two spots on the strip, another on Fremont Street, and the other two on Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, respectively. It has an ideal home alongside such places as Creamberry, famed for its sweet spin on burritos, which are made with cotton candy and ice cream. In fact, a chili hot dog from Dirt Dog might just be the perfect precursor to an outrageous sweet treat from Creamberry.
Hailing from Los Angeles, the only other place where it has outlets, Dirt Dog is well-known for serving franks inspired by LA street food. The dogs are all heaped with a variety of toppings, among which include elote, pastrami, and birria, all just as loaded as the chilli dog.
In addition to its hot dogs, Dirt Dog also features carne asada and birria tacos on its menu. If a cotton candy burrito is just too much, try Dirt Dog's deep-fried Oreos to satisfy your sweet tooth. Don't sleep on the french fries, either. The filthy fries live up to both their name and home in the city of sin.
So if a restaurant like Frank Sinatra's favorite steakhouse, The Golden Steer, simply isn't within your budget, fear not, for Dirt Dog offers a whole menu of actually not outrageously priced food.