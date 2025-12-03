This $11.75 Las Vegas Chili Hot Dog Sounds Pricey, Until You Actually See It

In Las Vegas, excess upon excess is par for the course. Decadent desserts, dynamite dim sum spots, and sumptuous steakhouses to the stars — there's plenty of good food in Nevada's so-called city of sin. Among our best places to eat on the Las Vegas strip for under $20, Dirt Dog is a winning weiner spot for those who want a hot dog that features the kind of over-the-top indulgence for which Las Vegas is notorious. Though its famed Dirty Chili Dog rings up at a steep $11.75, what you get is certainly worth the investment.

The single chili dog is more than a mere frank and sauce situation; it's really an edible work of art. Shoved into a split-open and toasted bun is a 100% premium all-beef Nathan's hot dog that has been tightly wrapped in bacon and smothered in a mixture of hearty toppings, which include chorizo chili, chipotle aioli, cheddar sauce, and a generous sprinkle of chopped onions, cilantro, and bacon bits. It's honestly a wonder how the bun contains all of this, and it's definitely worth planning on snagging a stack of napkins to go with your hot dog purchase, as overflow is pretty much guaranteed.

Dirt Dog is certainly a welcome offering to those looking for an indulgent meal that, while pricey, doesn't break the bank. For foodie-focused tourists, this is a must-try hot dog attraction.