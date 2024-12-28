The Nevada Dessert Shop That Puts The Ultimate Sweet Spin On Burritos

Boasting the best restaurants in Las Vegas, casino buffets as far as the eye can see, and a variety of entertainment both on and off the strip, this city knows decadence in a way that most others couldn't possibly fathom. Whether you're taking a long strange trip through Omega Mart's wildest grocery store experience or embracing nostalgia at a pop-up Hello Kitty cafe, there are plenty of experiences to suit your foodie desires and beyond. For an outrageous dessert-i-fied take on the classic burrito, look no further than local hot spot Creamberry. This desert dessert shop is known as the home of the cotton candy burrito, a sugary dessert of cotton candy stuffed with ice cream and toppings — these aren't the bean and cheese roll-ups you're used to.

Advertisement

If you've ever wondered what it might look like inside the mind of Willy Wonka, Creamberry's delightful dessert selections will make you feel like a kid in an otherworldly candy store. The menu for Creamberry is filled with over-the-top treats that are definitely meant to be shared. Of the many ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, floats, toasts, and so on, Creamberry's most famous desert is the cotton candy burrito. Rolls of multicolored and flavored cotton candy are stuffed with the ice cream flavor of your choosing and your choice of up to three "dry" toppings, among which include Circus Animal Cookies, Pop Rocks, and bacon bits amongst many other options. The wait for each burrito is approximately 10-15 minutes given the intricate nature of assembling these hefty not-quite handhelds.

Advertisement